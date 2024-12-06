Entertainment dance films

This gravity-defying Fred Astaire dance routine from a 1951 movie had people in awe

David Harris. Updated December 6th, 2024

We’re so used to seeing CGI effects in movies nowadays that we tend to not even notice them anymore. We may watch some artificially augmented Marvel character pick up a truck and hurl it at another digitally created character and think ‘so what?’.

So it’s truly wonderful to see a clip from a film made many years before the advent of CGI effects which has us thinking ‘how did they do that!?’

The film in question is Royal Wedding from 1951 and features Fred Astaire dancing on the walls and ceiling with no support from wires and certainly with no computer trickery.

Thanks to Historic Vids for sharing on Twitter.

Absolutely glorious and bamboozling. Others felt broadly the same.

And just in case you haven’t quite figured it out, here’s the explanation which doesn’t at all lessen the magic…

Source @historyinmemes Image Screengrab