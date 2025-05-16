Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to another Friday filled with glorious sunshine – or the slippery slope of man-made climate change, depending on whether you’re a glass half full or half empty sort of a person.

We’ve been scouring the length of Twitter – but not the depth, because there be crypto bros – for the funny stuff that makes the app worth keeping.

Enjoy.

1.

female best friends: have cried together and supported one another through their darkest days and brightest moments male best friends: accidentally wore the same shirt to a bar five years ago and have worn that shirt at every get-together since just to see who will blink first — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 13, 2025

2.

If it’s raining and someone doesn’t say “It’s a good day to take a nap.” Is it really raining? — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) May 13, 2025

3.

Her: Do that thing I like. Me: *makes garlic bread* — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) May 12, 2025

4.

If something happens to me please be sure to delete my browser history…. I don’t want anyone to see all the recipes I viewed and never made. — Carmella Cannoli (@piccolobutt) May 13, 2025

5.

Ghosts were people who lost the will to live and died trying to fold fitted sheets pic.twitter.com/aGsC9bCJji — Craig Deeley ️‍ (@craiguito) May 16, 2025

6.

If you text me at 2 a.m. "wyd" I'm coming over and playing Baker Street on my Saxophone — Earth Angel (@simplyme519) May 12, 2025

7.

I’d appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. My neighbor gave her kid a whistle today and I fear I won’t survive it. — Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) May 13, 2025

8.

Nothing stresses you out like Microsoft Word asking if you would like to save the recovered version of the file instead of the originally saved file. — Maddy ️ (@MadHatterMommy) May 16, 2025

9.

Couldn’t find my phone to hit the snooze button because I was already holding my phone, so maybe don’t ask me for life advice — meghan (@deloisivete) May 15, 2025

10.

It's 80's day at my 10yo's school so I made him walk there without a water bottle and told him to be home before the street lights come on. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) May 15, 2025

11.

I got my kid a remote controlled toy car and its manual says “Charge time of 90 min for run time of 15 minutes”. This is why aliens don’t talk to us. — My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) May 15, 2025

12.