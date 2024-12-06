The rocketing rage of this entitled idiot furious they had to collect a £5 bag will always entertain

Life entitled selling

As if we needed another reason never to bother trying to sell stuff online (we don’t, we really don’t) then this is surely it.

It’s an all-time classic entitled idiot furious that the £5 bag they shelled out for online – now we know times are hard, but it’s a fiver, right? – had to be collected.

And it’s fair to say that he wasn’t happy that it was collection only – once he’d worked out what that meant – and the conversation turned unintentionally amusing and then shockingly offensive.

‘Unbelievable,’ said @stateofselling who shared it on Twitter.

Well, that escalated quickly.

We especially liked the suggestion that his mum travel to Reading to meet him halfway. For a £5 bag.

Source @StateofSelling