An ‘Alpha male’ podcaster said Pamela Anderson had “aged like milk”, and these brutal comebacks were the cream of the crop

There was a time when Pamela Anderson appeared nowhere without an hour’s worth of glamorous make-up, complete with fake eyelashes – not even when in character as a lifeguard on Baywatch, where you’d think make-up would be highly impractical.

These days, however, the 57-year-old actress steps out with nothing on her face but sunscreen and a smile. At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she spoke about her change of look – prompting AlphaFoX to ask for people’s opinion on the change.

Pamela Anderson wears no makeup any longer, W or L? pic.twitter.com/Sk9FCmgLza — AlphaFo (@Alphafox78) December 3, 2024

While only Pamela’s opinion carries any weight, it was good to see so any people complimenting her.

She's lovely no matter what. https://t.co/QfbhffGMxi — Queen Cersei Lannister: All Must Booze (@NiceQueenCersei) December 4, 2024

she’s absolutely stunning!!!!!

i’m so very for the bare face movement!!!

i don’t wear nor do i own any make up & i think the last time i even put on mascara was about 6 years ago https://t.co/eoK0jUPFUS — Sam✨ (@sammmyysayys) December 3, 2024

She looks insane … like what ????? I pray I can age this beautifully https://t.co/Z1MMb87zkH — c a i t ✭ (@L0NELYISTHEMUSE) December 3, 2024

Not everyone was on the same page, and 34-year-old unmarried fitness podcaster and Andrew Tate wannabe Myron Gaines embodied the opinions of the crypto-bros/”Alpha males” out there.

Warning – it may harm your blood-pressure.

Rude! People weren’t prepared to let him get away with it.

1.

bro is never beating the 80 IQ allegations. — Rich (@heywildrich) December 4, 2024

2.

If I was gluing carpet on my forehead because I was insecure about my premature balding, I would probably avoid criticizing people who post all natural pictures of themselves. But that’s just me. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 4, 2024

3.

Post a picture of you with no makeup on. — Forest Mommy (@ForestMommy) December 4, 2024

4.

This post is ridiculous for numerous reasons but prime among them is Pam Anderson DID get married (to Tommy Lee, who abused her) and IS a mom. The idea she wasted anything or she “aged like milk” is ridiculous. https://t.co/H6SOFz8U6P — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) December 4, 2024

5.

Pam Anderson is 57 years old and she eschews make-up. She looks fine for a natural woman that age. You basically told us you know nothing about aging or older women. — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) December 4, 2024

6.

Myron Gaines be like “See! Look at how these women hit the wall! Nobody wants them! They should have tried harder not to naturally age! We only want women to stay 18 years old and they’re damaged goods after they turn 21!” And it’ll be pics of someone when they’re 20 and then… pic.twitter.com/5MoRudTxlA — Claire Kyle (@ThatClaireKyleG) December 4, 2024

7.

She's almost 60 years old with no makeup She beat up the wall, made the wall cry for mercy, and stood atop the wall like the Colossus of Rhodes declaring victory as it crumbled "Age like milk" please be real pic.twitter.com/eirpCcLw2U — Allie (@Cluffalo) December 4, 2024

8.

"She was an icon in the 1280s, and now look at her!" pic.twitter.com/HApZ4QIKOS — Callunas (@callunas_) December 4, 2024

9.

I have never seen someone who personifies Incel Chatbot Energy quite like Myron Gaines. — Isaac Willour (@IsaacWillour) December 4, 2024

10.

Myron Gaines thinks we give a shit about what he thinks about our faces Mate, by this stage we’re out of the male gaze & so damn relieved. Go shovel protein powder, pump weights & keep your trap shut. We don’t CARE about your misogynist feelpinons. https://t.co/fMmREB4vaI — @gingergorman (@GingerGorman) December 4, 2024

11.

“35 years ago this women looked younger” — theron (@TjPatrick7) December 4, 2024

12.

"can't believe this woman isn't the peak of physical attractiveness 30-40 years after i said she was at the peak of physical attractiveness" — motch | ey | (@motch_ey) December 4, 2024

kimi pointed out the problem with people like Myron Gaines.

Pamela Anderson aged beautifully, you shame women for having plastic surgery and shame women for aging naturally, can we ever fucking win with you? https://t.co/ttef85rEPw — kimi (@OLSENC0RE) December 4, 2024

