An ‘Alpha male’ podcaster said Pamela Anderson had “aged like milk”, and these brutal comebacks were the cream of the crop

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 5th, 2024

There was a time when Pamela Anderson appeared nowhere without an hour’s worth of glamorous make-up, complete with fake eyelashes – not even when in character as a lifeguard on Baywatch, where you’d think make-up would be highly impractical.

These days, however, the 57-year-old actress steps out with nothing on her face but sunscreen and a smile. At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she spoke about her change of look – prompting AlphaFoX to ask for people’s opinion on the change.

While only Pamela’s opinion carries any weight, it was good to see so any people complimenting her.

Not everyone was on the same page, and 34-year-old unmarried fitness podcaster and Andrew Tate wannabe Myron Gaines embodied the opinions of the crypto-bros/”Alpha males” out there.

Warning – it may harm your blood-pressure.

@MyronGainesX The wall is unfucking defeated. Women truly do age like milk, especially white blondes. Ladies, get married, and have children before its too late. This woman was an icon in the 1980s and 1990s Baywatch. With a side-by-side image of PA in Baywatch and now.

Rude! People weren’t prepared to let him get away with it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

kimi pointed out the problem with people like Myron Gaines.

