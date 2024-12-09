Politics takedowns trolls Volodymyr Zelenskyy

A ‘crypto influencer’ trolled Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit and was schooled into the next dimension

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2024

We hadn’t come across ‘crypto influencer’ @aubreystrobel before and with a following wind and all that, hopefully we won’t again.

But we mention her because she took time out from looking down the back of the sofa for bitcoins to troll Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy – Volodymyr Zelenskyy! – for not wearing a suit at his meeting with President Macron and soon to be President again, Donald Trump.

And because she hadn’t embarrassed herself enough already, she followed it up with this.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because there was no shortage of people only too happy to help out.

And if you’re looking @aubreystrobel – maybe because you’ve got a bit of spare change to invest – you’ll find her somewhere in the next dimension.

But it didn’t stop there.

May we politely refer you to the earlier answer.

And if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

Image Instagram @aubreystrobel