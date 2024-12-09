A ‘crypto influencer’ trolled Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit and was schooled into the next dimension

Politics takedowns trolls Volodymyr Zelenskyy

We hadn’t come across ‘crypto influencer’ @aubreystrobel before and with a following wind and all that, hopefully we won’t again.

But we mention her because she took time out from looking down the back of the sofa for bitcoins to troll Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy – Volodymyr Zelenskyy! – for not wearing a suit at his meeting with President Macron and soon to be President again, Donald Trump.

why can’t zelensky put on a suit pic.twitter.com/kwyP7EPUHU — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) December 7, 2024

And because she hadn’t embarrassed herself enough already, she followed it up with this.

dressed like any college dude headed to get a BEC in murray hill on a saturday morning — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) December 7, 2024

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because there was no shortage of people only too happy to help out.

And if you’re looking @aubreystrobel – maybe because you’ve got a bit of spare change to invest – you’ll find her somewhere in the next dimension.

1.

JUST maybe because he and his country are under siege.. https://t.co/EdKQFU5lGh — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 8, 2024

2.

If he wore a suit they’d say “His people are suffering and look at him wearing an expensive suit” https://t.co/pm1qsKZPxe — Reasonable Republican (@ModerateRepub15) December 8, 2024

3.

If he wore a suit, you’d be bitching about that and speculating how much it cost. https://t.co/FhCg17rbVj — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) December 8, 2024

4.

Perhaps because he’s just flown in from a fucking war zone and has more pressing things on his mind. https://t.co/wFgDs3JiwU — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) December 8, 2024

5.

Because then you would bitch how your tax money is going to buy him Armani suits. https://t.co/Jt2jggp3JO — Malcontent News (@MalcontentmentT) December 8, 2024

But it didn’t stop there.

I’m gonna guess it has something to do with his country is currently being invaded by the country with the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world idk — knoxtrades | JuicyStake.io (@knox_trades) December 7, 2024

Okay then maybe don’t come to Paris? — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) December 7, 2024

May we politely refer you to the earlier answer.

And if you prefer it particularly straight talking …

Image Instagram @aubreystrobel