A bigoted culture warrior shared this hymn to the good old days ‘they stole from you’ and was reality checked into next year

Over on Twitter there’s an account called @Inevitablewest and while we can’t say for definite, we’re pretty sure they watch GB News.

Because they describe themselves as a ‘Defender of Western values and culture. Embracing heritage, strength, and unity. Follow to uphold the legacy of the West! Jesus Christ is King.’ Must be gutted the Clerical Error isn’t on it anymore.

Anyway, we mention this because of this hymn to the ‘good old days’ which they just shared and went viral, if not for the reasons they might have hoped.

Britain used to be beautiful. Britain used to be clean. Britain used to be safe. This is what they stole from you. pic.twitter.com/GvJjJx9Ge9 — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) December 6, 2024

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

This video is from 1930. In 1930 life expectancy was 59 and the leading cause of mortality was infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria and polio, all of which result from unsanitary conditions of life exacerbated by poverty and poor diet. https://t.co/BGfAYJLBni — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) December 9, 2024

The air pollution is visible in this video — Trizzy Gillespie (@BlackXList) December 8, 2024

Looks like the video is of Edinburgh, which was called “Auld Reekie” due to the quantity of coal smoke, which is also the reason why all our older buildings built from *yellow* sandstone are now grey/black. — My profile picture (@heavenly_otter) December 9, 2024

“All the windows were kept tight shut, with a red sandbag jammed in the bottom, and in the morning the room stank like a ferret’s cage. You did not notice it when you got up, but if you went out of the room and came back, the smell hit you in the face with a smack.” https://t.co/qjBJ34Q6gD — Holyrood Hulk Hogan (@KierHardlie) December 9, 2024

