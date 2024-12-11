Life irritating

Andy Bush’s gallery of ‘irritating human behaviour’ just hit new heights – 30 absolute blood boilers

John Plunkett. Updated December 11th, 2024

The great Andy Bush has been compiling a gallery of ‘irritating human behaviour’ on Twitter and it’s just hit the magic number.

Well, the magic number with a zero on the end with his 30th illustration of the worst kind of things people do when they are out and about.

You can follow the artist, Absolute Radio presenter, podcaster and much else besides at @bushontheradio over here. And find his Guestimators podcast here!

But in the meantime, check out this proper hall of infamy …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2 3