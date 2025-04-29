A son’s hilarious effort to make his dad’s divorce day special remains a unique way of marking the occasion

Life relationships

Over on TikTok, back in 2023, gamer Kyle Mayson led us through his quest to present his dad with a celebratory cake on the day of his divorce.

The plan, the clothes, the revelations at the bakery, the name of the wine …

Honestly, it was just –

via GIPHY

See for yourselves.

‘Instead of ‘In sickness and in health’, ‘In cookie form or in cup form. Be it cup cake or in marble cake. Whether it be red velvet or chocolate, do you accept this cake to be your lawfully eaten dessert?’ ‘Is it a bad time to say that I was his Best man at his wedding?’

No, Kyle. If anything, that just makes it even better.

We have to admit that we were very relieved when his dad saw the funny side. They clearly share a sense of humour, and for that, we’re truly grateful.

TikTok users loved the video too.

This is good best man behavior to support in a divorce.

@Lux

This is art.

@Chrissy Flanagan

I felt like we were on FaceTime. I also audibly gasped with the plot twist from the baker.

@⚔️Caity🖤

Dude this is hilarious.

@Stanzi

The suit, the energy, the singing, all of this was so enthralling it was like a soap opera over FaceTime I loved it.

@Frejya-Don’t Spam Like

I was so invested in this adventure.

@Devin

THE VOWS 😭

@Ivy

This was a very silly and cute gift and I bet it brightened his day tremendously! Father-Son bond to last a lifetime😁

@Myna

The tuxedo really ties this all together.

@Fay

I need justice for the lady at the cake shop.

@ADHDmom

Kyle’s out there, setting goals for the rest of us – including @ImpossibleGurl.

This is the level of petty that I aspire to be 😂 🙌

READ MORE

There was an absolutely savage response to this Norwegian divorce query

Source @mayzeson Image Screengrab