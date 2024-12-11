The case of the US Justice Department v. ‘Approximately Two Terrier Mix Type Dogs’ raised more questions than it answered

US The law

A quirk of legal wording has had people scratching their heads and sniggering into their cornflakes. Other cereals are available.

Brad Heath shared a screenshot.

The animals had been seized because the owners were accused of involvement in training dogs to fight. We hope they get to live with new owners who will treat them well.

In the absence of that information, it looked very much like ‘approximately two dogs’ had been charged with a crime, and Bluesky responded accordingly.

WHAT is an approximate dog?? Is that like an occasional table? — chefmj237.bsky.social (@chefmj237.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 11:43 PM

