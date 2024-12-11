The case of the US Justice Department v. ‘Approximately Two Terrier Mix Type Dogs’ raised more questions than it answered
A quirk of legal wording has had people scratching their heads and sniggering into their cornflakes. Other cereals are available.
Brad Heath shared a screenshot.
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against approximately two dogs.
— Brad Heath (@bradheath.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 8:50 PM
The animals had been seized because the owners were accused of involvement in training dogs to fight. We hope they get to live with new owners who will treat them well.
In the absence of that information, it looked very much like ‘approximately two dogs’ had been charged with a crime, and Bluesky responded accordingly.
1.
Good luck finding an impartial jury
— Richard Ferro, MD (@richardferro.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 4:19 AM
2.
Inside you are approximately two terrier mix type dogs
— CHOAM Nomsky (festive) (@thielman.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 2:48 AM
3.
WHAT is an approximate dog?? Is that like an occasional table?
— chefmj237.bsky.social (@chefmj237.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 11:43 PM
4.
I’m sure there’s an actual legal reason for this but “approximately two dogs” is killing me
— Micah (@rincewind.run) December 10, 2024 at 8:55 PM
5.
Thus begins the revolution…
— Decervelage (@decervelage.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 3:07 AM
6.
The Law Office of Hudson & Farooq are available to handle this case pro-bone(O).
— OG Unmitigated Gaul (@unmitigatedgaul1.bsky.social) December 10, 2024 at 9:32 PM
7.
Merrick Garland has just about had it with your smart remarks claiming he isn't doing anything.
— Vivek's Wacky Ex-Neighbor (@ctoft.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 3:44 AM
8.
They know what they did. ;
— Anne with an “e” (@redheadinthecity.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 3:01 AM
9.
Milesandre on Game of Thrones warned us that the night was dark and full of terriers.
— Gregory Dickens, PBS WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION (@gregorydickens.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 3:32 AM