‘What is something Brits say they do, but then do a totally different thing?’ – 22 completely contradictory statements

People saying they’ll do one thing and then doing the the opposite will be exasperatingly familiar to many of us, but is that because it’s a trait which is peculiar to the British? It seems it might be, which has come to light after user Economy_Teach61 posed this question on the r/AskUK subreddit:

What is something Brits say they do, but do a totally different thing? Curious to hear if there is anything Brits specifically say they do but do a completely different thing. The classic is ‘only having one’ followed by at least a few beers, if not way more.

And people had plenty of examples that are oft-demonstrated by their fellow citizens.

1.

”I love the Spanish culture and way of life’. Goes to a place in Spain that’s near enough all English and does exactly what they’d do in England only it’s 15° hotter.’

–Harrry-Otter

2.

”If they don’t hurry up, I’m going to say something’ followed by death stares and occasional ‘humph’ noises.’

–Polz34

3.

”I would absolutely kick off’ says the quietest, meekest, most non-confrontational person you know.’

–SamwellBarley

4.

”You alright?’ ‘Yeah.’

Actually their world’s ending.’

–ThatchersDirtyTaint

5.

‘Showing enthusiasm for plans that happen a month down the line. When the time arrives, they’re busy/dog is ill/not contactable.’

–Mercurial_Synthesis

6.

”Then again, mustn’t complain’ or ‘Can’t complain’ after finishing a good 10 minute moan about everything in life.’

–World_wanderer12

7.

‘What did you get up to this weekend then?

Not much, just a quiet one.

Actually redecorated three rooms, blitzed the weeding front and back, took the kids to football, swimming, piano, three parties and the cinema, repaired and repainted the front fence, retiled the downstairs toilet, fixed the washing machine, did 3 loads of laundry, mowed the lawn, mowed next door’s lawn as they’re in their 80s and took them shopping, visited both sets of grandparents, went to the pub, the park and had a Sunday roast.‘

–sockeyejo

8.

‘When a colleague quits and you pull out the ‘don’t be a stranger’ as if you’re not currently strangers who chit chat because you sit in the same room.’

–livingonameh

9.

‘Not so much do, but we say we love the hot weather then complain when it gets hot. We say we love the snow then complain when it snows. We don’t usually say we love the rain but definitely complain about it.’

–blueskyswim

10.

‘When we say we are very polite, and yet we have started a war with nearly every nation on the planet.

Which isn’t very polite. To be fair we don’t do it so much any more.’

–LordMogroth

11.

‘Love tea, then drink the factory floor sweepings in a little bag. It’s like describing yourself as a coffee lover and only drinking instant. Yes, even your Yorkshire Gold.’

–missuseme