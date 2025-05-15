US RFK Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr was given a hilarious jump scare by a Senate hearing protestor and everyone made the same joke

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2025

Spare a thought – well, kind of – for Robert F Kennedy Jr, who was minding his own business doing his usual terrible job as Donald Trump’s health secretary when the Senate hearing he was attending was interrupted by protestors.

There were angry confrontations over vaccines and budget cuts while Ben Cohen, co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, blasted US support for the Israeli military onslaught in Gaza.

We mention it because of one particular protest which so startled RFK Jr that if you look closely you can see the exact moment his soul momentarily leaves his body. And a very funny watch it is too (pay attention because the moment we’re talking about happens right at the start).

If only there was a vaccine for this sort of thing, eh Bobster?

And if you’re thinking everyone made the same joke, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

