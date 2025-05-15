Robert F Kennedy Jr was given a hilarious jump scare by a Senate hearing protestor and everyone made the same joke

US RFK Jr.

Spare a thought – well, kind of – for Robert F Kennedy Jr, who was minding his own business doing his usual terrible job as Donald Trump’s health secretary when the Senate hearing he was attending was interrupted by protestors.

There were angry confrontations over vaccines and budget cuts while Ben Cohen, co-founder of ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s, blasted US support for the Israeli military onslaught in Gaza.

We mention it because of one particular protest which so startled RFK Jr that if you look closely you can see the exact moment his soul momentarily leaves his body. And a very funny watch it is too (pay attention because the moment we’re talking about happens right at the start).

Damn — RFK Jr is startled by a demonstrator who starts yelling behind him and is then hauled out pic.twitter.com/etgxgvA4T7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2025

If only there was a vaccine for this sort of thing, eh Bobster?

And if you’re thinking everyone made the same joke, you’d be absolutely right.

Kennedy seems a bit jumpy wonder what that’s about lol — gato fumador (@KweenInYellow) May 14, 2025

If there’s one family who HATES surprises https://t.co/pwPp6yHoAX — Juicy Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) May 14, 2025

Wow I wonder if he has some family history with political violence ? — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) May 14, 2025

dude thought he was finna end up like his daddy and uncle lmao https://t.co/PZRXVq0xnv — BlackRedGuard ☭ (@OGBlackRedGuard) May 14, 2025

This should happen wherever he goes pic.twitter.com/6XoUu5zHBy — mayankites2 (@mayankites2) May 14, 2025

