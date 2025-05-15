Robert F Kennedy Jr had a once-in-a-lifetime moment of self-awareness and the entirety of the internet responded as one
To the United States now, where health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr – a phrase we’re still getting used to writing – has been giving evidence before a Senate committee discussing, among other things, the sweeping cuts to his department’s budget.
And there was one exchange in particular which went viral, a rare and possibly unique moment of self-awareness from the noted anti-vaxxer and and crap peddler (and indeed paddler).
US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy,
“I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me”
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 14, 2025
And here is a slightly longer clip for context …
RFK Jr refuses to say if he would vaccinate his children today for measles, then adds, “I don’t think people should take medical advice from me.” pic.twitter.com/LMF6J3uJPs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2025
And these responses surely say it all.
1.
Thank god he’s not the head of a massive agency dealing with health decisions or anything. https://t.co/4RfhrtLVkA
— Geek Media (@TheGeekRevolt) May 14, 2025
2.
He’s not wrong. No one should take medical advice from him. The guy is a disaster.
— JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) May 14, 2025
3.
“Don’t take medical advice from me” said the guy in charge of public health. We are through the looking glass.
— Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 14, 2025
4.
For once, RFK Jr. is right. Please don’t take medical advice from a guy who built a career undermining public health.
If you’re not sure about measles vaccines in 2025, maybe start with science, not conspiracy.
And that you spent 2 minutes grandstanding on a Yes or No question…
— Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 14, 2025
5.
Guy in charge of government health agencies doesn’t think he should be giving out medical advice. https://t.co/mVm3UtSOIy
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 14, 2025
6.
Even RFK Jr knows not to take medical advice from RFK Fucking Jr.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 14, 2025
7.
Da fuk??? You might want to resign from your current job. https://t.co/eYDbC4ftcz
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 14, 2025
8.
RFK Jr. finally says it: “Don’t take medical advice from me.”
After years of spreading pseudoscience like it was essential oil mist, he’s suddenly camera-shy about measles.
It’s the most accurate thing he’s ever said – and the only advice worth following.
— Projekt Europa (@braesikalla) May 14, 2025