Robert F Kennedy Jr had a once-in-a-lifetime moment of self-awareness and the entirety of the internet responded as one

To the United States now, where health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr – a phrase we’re still getting used to writing – has been giving evidence before a Senate committee discussing, among other things, the sweeping cuts to his department’s budget.

And there was one exchange in particular which went viral, a rare and possibly unique moment of self-awareness from the noted anti-vaxxer and and crap peddler (and indeed paddler).

US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy, “I don’t think people should be taking medical advice from me” pic.twitter.com/7GbgOg1tM8 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 14, 2025

And here is a slightly longer clip for context …

RFK Jr refuses to say if he would vaccinate his children today for measles, then adds, “I don’t think people should take medical advice from me.” pic.twitter.com/LMF6J3uJPs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2025

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

Thank god he’s not the head of a massive agency dealing with health decisions or anything. https://t.co/4RfhrtLVkA — Geek Media (@TheGeekRevolt) May 14, 2025

2.

He’s not wrong. No one should take medical advice from him. The guy is a disaster. — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) May 14, 2025

3.

“Don’t take medical advice from me” said the guy in charge of public health. We are through the looking glass. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) May 14, 2025

4.

For once, RFK Jr. is right. Please don’t take medical advice from a guy who built a career undermining public health. If you’re not sure about measles vaccines in 2025, maybe start with science, not conspiracy. And that you spent 2 minutes grandstanding on a Yes or No question… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 14, 2025

5.

Guy in charge of government health agencies doesn’t think he should be giving out medical advice. https://t.co/mVm3UtSOIy — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 14, 2025

6.

Even RFK Jr knows not to take medical advice from RFK Fucking Jr. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 14, 2025

7.

Da fuk??? You might want to resign from your current job. https://t.co/eYDbC4ftcz — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 14, 2025

8.