Richard Tice turned up at the farmers’ tractor protest, and his old Just Stop Oil posts rolled in to haunt him

Politics London Richard tice

You can’t have failed to notice the enormous furore caused by the Government’s decision to apply inheritance tax to farms valued at £1 million or more, from April 2026.

With allowances for primary residences passed to children or grandchildren, a farm-owning couple would have to have a property worth more than £3 million before their heirs would be expected to pay the tax – set at 20 per cent of anything over the £3 million, which is half of the usual rate.

So Putin's invasion of Ukraine …nothing

Netanyahu Genocide in Gaza – nothing

Crumbling services in UK – Nothing

Climate Breakdown – Nothing

Brexit Inflation – nothing

Suggesting Farmers worth over 3 million quid pay 20% Inheritance tax on amounts above that – " Its Not Fair " — terry christian (@terrychristian) November 21, 2024

Enter stage left – or should that be out of left field? – wealthy landowners such as Jeremy Clarkson and James Dyson, whose properties are worth considerably more than the threshold.

Man who told The Times in 2021 that he’d only bought his £4.25m farm to avoid paying inheritance tax to lead protest against inheritance tax https://t.co/bvimzQhJ1a — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) November 19, 2024

James Dyson's Dyson Farming Limited owns land and property worth £554,315,000. 20% of that – the new rate of inheritance tax on farmland – is £111m. No wonder he's having a grump. pic.twitter.com/4bryqHlkNh — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) November 4, 2024

On Wednesday, thousands of farmers, whipped into a frenzy and panic by characters on the political right, drove tractors into Westminster in protest at the tax.

The sheer volume of the protest, as well as the nature of it, caused severe problems for Londoners – most of whom would love to have even the chance of a £3 million property to pass on.

Posted these on other sites earlier – but here's a vid of tractors from the farmers' protest against inheritance tax impeding ambulances today near Waterloo / St Thomas' Hospital today pic.twitter.com/hIcoJJ1lVd — Josiah Mortimer (josiah.writes.news on bsky) (@josiahmortimer) December 11, 2024

There was little sympathy on social media.

there are no bigger idiots in Britain than farmers who *still* think that tax dodging Jeremy Clarkson and James Dyson and Brexit delivering Nigel Farage are on their side #farmersprotest pic.twitter.com/ZoRndyaQZb — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 11, 2024

If I were Keir Starmer, I'd turn around to the farmers and say. OK You can pay the full 40% IHT like everyone else — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) December 11, 2024

Farmers taking a few hours out of their crushingly busy days – again – to drive their red diesel-fuelled, 5 miles-to-the-gallon, £200k tractors to block traffic in London to emphasise how impoverished & victimised they are.

Salt of the earth! https://t.co/JVjkk7hH5e — The Cynical Squid (@SquidCynical) December 11, 2024

Clarkson’s buddy saw a silver lining.

Must’ve been a great day for a drive in the countryside. pic.twitter.com/6e0FFjqhOT — James May (@MrJamesMay) December 11, 2024

So did John O’Farrell.

Thanks for the £££s in Congestion Charge.

Yours,

Londoners. x https://t.co/lITuHCcdLk — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) December 11, 2024

Some of the usual suspects were there.

"I'm cosplaying again, pretending to care about farmers, despite helping to wreck their industry."pic.twitter.com/PWmcQLvHnl — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) December 11, 2024

NEW: Reform MP’s Richard Tice and Lee Anderson at the farmers’ protest pic.twitter.com/0DyfAkRqTY — stone cold (@largacty1) November 19, 2024

Reform UK MP, Richard Tice, seemed very pleased with the turnout – and the disruption.

There was one huge fly in the ointment …this tweet.

Oh! And this one.

In fact, Tice made complaining about Just Stop Oil protests almost his whole personality for a while – leaving space for some casual demonising of immigrants, of course.

His hypocrisy did not go unnoticed.

1.

The sheer hypocrisy of @TiceRichard Jail those trying to save the planet.

Support the tax dodgers and land owners and take huge donations from fossil fuel companies and Oligarch tax dodgers https://t.co/MT04njjE10 pic.twitter.com/3BsYf1HYkL — terry christian (@terrychristian) December 11, 2024

2.

Oh dear, protestors blocking roads – am I right to assume you’ll be calling for lengthy jail terms for all those involved today? No? Richard? Dicky? Are you there? https://t.co/4WyTvP727b pic.twitter.com/rQzqJgkF65 — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) December 11, 2024

3.

I hope you’ll be demanding those tractor idiots get 5 years for blocking ambulances Richard?pic.twitter.com/2hwVRF7Bbr — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 12, 2024

4.

Hmm a multi millionaire saying other multimillionaires shouldn't pay a tax that largly only affects those with £3m plus assets. You know he's for the ordinary working class guy and against the elites when he does such stuff. — keith0066 (@keith0066) December 11, 2024

5.

You weren't with "our farmers" when you strongly supported Brexit. You weren't with "our farmers" when you rejoiced at trade deals that threw farmers under the Brexit bus. So, better late than never supporting "our farmers", what is it about dodging inheritance tax…

…. oh,… — Steve Hughes #RejoinEU #WeCanRejoin #FBPE (@_Steve_Hughes_) December 11, 2024

6.

I smell a hypocrite pic.twitter.com/VULoZ5dG8g — Kev (@kevgochat) December 12, 2024

7.

But just stop oil protestor should get five years in jail says this same fool. https://t.co/Gu4h9mBwIi — phillColeman (@phillColeman) December 11, 2024

8.

Selective indignation for disrupting London.

Yet only a year ago Tice was complaining

"GB News Presenter and Leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice, says he is 'steaming mad' at the pro-Palestine march allowed to go ahead " pic.twitter.com/HP0kUPoxjk — Hillofwad (@Hillofwad) December 12, 2024

9.

10.

Hah, you, Farage, landowners and corporations that bought land to avoid tax herding farmers like sheep. Irony is dead.#farmersprotest — Land of Tope & Dory (@lookeyhere4) December 11, 2024

Just Stop Oil, whose activists were sentenced to four and five years for planning and executing protests that partially blocked the M25 had this tongue-in-cheek comment.

ffs. gunna miss my flight at this rate pic.twitter.com/56oOliUpDA — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) December 11, 2024

Well played.

READ MORE

Richard Tice was asked to put detail – any detail! – on Reform UK’s bonfire of the quangos and he melted quicker than a snowflake

Image Screengrab from Josiah Mortimer