Richard Tice was asked to put detail – any detail! – on Reform UK’s bonfire of the quangos and he melted quicker than a snowflake

To the world of Reform UK now where deputy leader Richard Tice was on LBC telling everyone who would listen just how his party will shake up, you know, everything, including all those quangos which seem to have been an issue since we were in short trousers.

Anyway, Tice was in doubt just how much he was going to shake things up – a lot! – so LBC’s estimable Tom Swarbrick asked him to identify just one quango – any quango – which he’d put out of its misery.

And while you probably won’t be surprised by what happened next, it’s still quite the watch.

‘There are 600 quangos in government and many of them you think, what on earth does that do?’

“Which quangos do you have in mind? Name one.” Reform UK’s Richard Tice refuses to give @TomSwarbrick1 an answer on what parts of the civil service he would abolish. pic.twitter.com/53gwKQzCUH — LBC (@LBC) December 6, 2024

No more questions, your honour.

He did not refuse to gove an answer – he obviously did not have a clue and was spouting empty populist rhetoric without substance as usual — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 6, 2024

‘There are 600 quangos in government and many of them you think, what on earth does that do?’

“Which quangos do you have in mind? Name one.” Answer dear reader, was there none. Tice has the intellectual capacity of a sea slug. pic.twitter.com/xVA751f0AK — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) December 7, 2024

Performance is easier than policies https://t.co/a93cdJuN2e — Alistair Maclenan (@QuarryAli) December 7, 2024

I really don’t understand why he would publically say this when it’s so easy to fact check. What does he get from this? Is it just a tactic to bait the people who won’t check this out to cause outrage? To me, making statements like this is close to incitement — Truth Finder General ♿️ datatruthfinder.bsky.socia (@datatruthfinder) December 7, 2024

Tice is possibly worse than Farage when it comes to just making shit up as he goes along. He’s an utter twat. Probably why he’s Farage’s cuck. — Boston Rabbit (@Boston_Rabbit) December 8, 2024

The Civil Service is now huge because of Brexit!!! Why are all these Reformed wankers so fucking stupid https://t.co/UQIirpSi5Q — Love2TheFamily (@BClinical79) December 7, 2024

What an absolute 100% cast iron twat this man is ….. https://t.co/q4cEuciWIK — #gotyourbackNHS. #BrexitbrokeBrittain (@lynwis) December 8, 2024

