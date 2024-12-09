Politics lbc Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice was asked to put detail – any detail! – on Reform UK’s bonfire of the quangos and he melted quicker than a snowflake

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2024

To the world of Reform UK now where deputy leader Richard Tice was on LBC telling everyone who would listen just how his party will shake up, you know, everything, including all those quangos which seem to have been an issue since we were in short trousers.

Anyway, Tice was in doubt just how much he was going to shake things up – a lot! – so LBC’s estimable Tom Swarbrick asked him to identify just one quango – any quango – which he’d put out of its misery.

And while you probably won’t be surprised by what happened next, it’s still quite the watch.

No more questions, your honour.

