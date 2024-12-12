Celebrity adam buxton eight out of 10 cats

This hilarious Adam Buxton clip from Eight out of 10 Cats will always be our go-to escape from everything else going on right now

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2024

If ever we need to hit the emergency button marked ‘take me away from everything else going on in the world right now’ then this is the place it takes us too.

A fabulous clip from back in the day of Adam Buxton on Eight out of 10 Cats and no matter what mood we’re in, this will make it better.

Is Adam Buxton a national institution yet? Get the man a knighthood! Or at least an OBE.

Follow @deathofbuckley here!

READ MORE

18 of the funniest and most inventive takedowns from ‘Rare Insults’ on Twitter

Source YouTube @deathofbuckley