Donald Tusk just hilariously mocked Donald Trump’s handshake with Emmanuel Macron and Poland better watch out

No-one loves a firm handshake more than Donald Trump. And he doesn’t just like them firm – really firm – but all kinds of yankee-doodle-dandy.

You might have read a few days back that the once and future president was up to his old tricks again at his meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him pic.twitter.com/FQkeEORO3S — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

We mention it again because Trump’s tug of war was obviously on the mind of Poland’s PM Donald Tusk when he subsequently met with Macron in Warsaw on Thursday, and what happened next was very funny indeed.

Handshakes with Donalds are usually quite a challenge… pic.twitter.com/7auY7HC37u — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) December 12, 2024

Polish PM Tusk & Macron mocking Trump’s ridiculous attempt to act tough while arm wrestling Macron during their handshake. https://t.co/nko6GTMV8P — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 12, 2024

We are the laughingstock of the world. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) December 12, 2024

You are an American hero — (@dutchessprim) December 13, 2024

However, there are probably very few Donalds who have been convicted of 34 felonies, and only one who was still allowed to run for national office. ‍♀️ — Traci Degerman (@TraciDegerman) December 13, 2024

Looool , Tusk is my boy — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) December 12, 2024

