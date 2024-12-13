Politics donald trump Donald tusk emmanuel macron

Donald Tusk just hilariously mocked Donald Trump’s handshake with Emmanuel Macron and Poland better watch out

John Plunkett. Updated December 13th, 2024

No-one loves a firm handshake more than Donald Trump. And he doesn’t just like them firm – really firm – but all kinds of yankee-doodle-dandy.

You might have read a few days back that the once and future president was up to his old tricks again at his meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

We mention it again because Trump’s tug of war was obviously on the mind of Poland’s PM Donald Tusk when he subsequently met with Macron in Warsaw on Thursday, and what happened next was very funny indeed.

Better watch out, Poland!

