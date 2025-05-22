Donald Trump exploded at a reporter whose question he didn’t like but they wouldn’t let it lie and it was just magnificent

US donald trump Qatar

Another day, another tumultuous press conference at the White House, where Donald Trump’s meeting with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa might just have been more jaw-dropping than his epic fallout with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There was the fabulous moment where Ramaphosa’s joke about not having a plane to give to Trump flew right over the president’s head, of course.

And then there was this moment where Trump took umbrage at a question from a reporter from NBC News about the Qatari’s $400m jumbo jet gift which has just been formally accepted by the US government.

And we share it not because it shines a frankly terrifying light on how Trump deals with entirely legitimate questions from the media, but also because the reporter – NBC’s Peter Alexander – wasn’t letting it lie, and it was frankly magnificent (watch to the end, sound up!).

BREAKING: CHAOTIC SCENE JUST BROKE OUT AT THE WH: Trump explodes at reporter Peter Alexander and threatens to investigate NBC after he presses him about reports he’s keeping the $400M jet from Qatar. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/AwSJc7cS1A — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 21, 2025

TRUMP: His name is Peter Something. He’s a terrible reporter. PETER: If they’re committing genocide, why invite him to the White House? TRUMP: Quiet, quiet… PETER: I’ll be quiet, sure, but answer my question, though.

Bravo, sir!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

My colleague @PeterAlexander is a terrific reporter who works hard every day to hold politicians accountable. If he is attacked because of a question he asked, it means he must be doing his job well. https://t.co/RU03ESKQEX — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 21, 2025

2.

Trump sounds like a criminal, lashing out at the cop that caught him with stolen goods. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 21, 2025

3.

When Peter Alexander said “ I’ll be quite, sir (sure?), but answer my questio, though…” pic.twitter.com/BoZGC0Q58K — Jude ☮️ (@jlhulsman) May 21, 2025

4.

PROPS ARE DUE: To the South African President — to keep your cool, in the face of such raging stupidity and unhinged lunacy. Many of us thought you should have walked out, but you hung in there, calm as a cucumber. KUDOS! To Peter Alexander — well done, man. You asked him the… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 21, 2025

5.

The president of the United States is a deranged lunatic with the temperament of a toddler https://t.co/EYm9mqNTzN — Brett ⚫️⚪️ #DT88 (@brettwsxfan) May 21, 2025

6.

Go @PeterAlexander . One of the last decent reporters left in the Press Pool. https://t.co/SjO3VQTAGC — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 21, 2025

7.

any reporter who can get under his skin is worth their weight in gold https://t.co/gOuQe9jxt4 — Mrs Evans (@Kallapetal) May 21, 2025

8.