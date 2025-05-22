US donald trump Qatar

Donald Trump exploded at a reporter whose question he didn’t like but they wouldn’t let it lie and it was just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2025

Another day, another tumultuous press conference at the White House, where Donald Trump’s meeting with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa might just have been more jaw-dropping than his epic fallout with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There was the fabulous moment where Ramaphosa’s joke about not having a plane to give to Trump flew right over the president’s head, of course.

And then there was this moment where Trump took umbrage at a question from a reporter from NBC News about the Qatari’s $400m jumbo jet gift which has just been formally accepted by the US government.

And we share it not because it shines a frankly terrifying light on how Trump deals with entirely legitimate questions from the media, but also because the reporter – NBC’s Peter Alexander – wasn’t letting it lie, and it was frankly magnificent (watch to the end, sound up!).

TRUMP: His name is Peter Something. He’s a terrible reporter.

PETER: If they’re committing genocide, why invite him to the White House?

TRUMP: Quiet, quiet…

PETER: I’ll be quiet, sure, but answer my question, though.

Bravo, sir!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

