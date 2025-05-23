People have been sharing the things they secretly judge others for, even if it makes them an a-hole – 17 pet peeves we keep to ourselves

Round Ups Ask Reddit pet peeves

Icks, those deal breaking irrational dislikes we all harbor, aren’t just limited to potential romantic partners. It turns out that nobody is safe from everyone else’s hair-trigger judgements.

What complicates things further is that most people know that these judgements don’t make them look good either. It’s one of the many joyful paradoxes of being a person.

To make you feel less alone in your weird opinions, Independent-Fee-2841 put this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something you secretly judge people for, even though you know it makes you a bit of an asshole?’

Here are the top replies for you to sneer at…

1.

‘People stopping shopping carts in an aisle and then standing in the other side of the same aisle, blocking the passage of everyone else trying to shop. Extra hatred if they also hold onto their cart with their extended arm.’

-PymsPublicityLtd

2.

‘I hate it when people have extremely poor literacy skills and are paid thousands more than me a year I KNOW it’s not a real indicator of their intelligence but I was always drilled at school that I would never do well unless I had good grammar and could spell’

-JasonFund3rburker

3.

‘Posting their kids and where they go to school. Using small kids for content creation. I’m so sorry, I don’t want to judge other people’s parenting. But I just hate it.’

-Dry_Tomatillo6996

4.

‘People who give their kids r/tragedeigh names like Mykkynslee or Jaxxson. You might think the name is cute while they’re a kid, but it’s gonna be kind of odd when they’re in their 60’s.’

-UnderwhelmingAF

5.

‘People who buy dogs that shouldn’t have been bred. Double Merle’s and fluffy frenchies and the like. I love all dogs and it’s not their fault but man have we failed them.’

-Silver_Trifle_7106

6.

‘When they’re not controlling their kids in public.

‘I know it’s difficult being a parent, and the lack of sleep and burnout is real, but goddamn do I hate when kids do that screeching thing they sometimes do.’

-NeedsItRough

7.

‘Having more kids than they can afford. I don’t mean people who fell on hard times, but when someone who is on social assistance and can barely afford rent announces a pregnancy, I judge.’

-Fluffy-Hippo5543

8.

‘People who let their dog bark and bark and bark.’

-AFabulousNB

9.

‘People on speaker phone really loud.’

-IndicationFrosty3958