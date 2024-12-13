Trump’s new favourite random story is about the price of grocery store apples, and nobody’s buying it

Politics donald trump

As you’ll be aware, Donald Trump is Time’s Person of the Year, in a contest they say wasn’t even close.

Donald Trump is TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/IjP5W2otV5 pic.twitter.com/CVHX9o0DB3 — TIME (@TIME) December 12, 2024

Despite the fact that it simply means he was the most influential character of 2024, the news didn’t go down too well with the public.

We had better people but decided to go with the convicted felon? Time is a joke — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) December 12, 2024

Aww, just like Hitler. How sweet. I guess you couldn't get actual Satan on the phone? — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) December 12, 2024

Trump rang the bell at the NYSE and got TIME’s person of the Year cover today. Congrats USA you gave the worst person in our country the best Christmas ever. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) December 12, 2024

A ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate his Time status saw Trump ring the bell and give a speech, which went the way of all his speeches – down a rabbithole of BS.

For example, to illustrate the high cost of living (whch he has confirmed he can’t lower), he told one of his anecdotes.

Trump: I tell the story about a woman who… went to a grocery store, had three apples and she put them down on the counter and she looked and saw the price and she said will you excuse me? And she walked one of the apples back to the refrigerator pic.twitter.com/MqIQ53bRAK — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2024

It’s not the first time we”ve heard his apples story, and it’s also not the first time a sceptical public has mocked him into next week for it.

1.

“She came up to me, tears in her eyes and she said “Sir, thank you for saving our country from the communists, I’ll be able to afford all 3 apples next year!”” It was the most beautiful thing, everyone in the grocery store started clapping and saluting the flag. — Bedard glazer (@DibbleTiki) December 12, 2024

2.

I bet Donald thinks apples cost $100 apiece at the grocery store. — Mrs. Betty Bowers @mrsbettybowers.bsky.social (@BettyBowers) December 12, 2024

3.

Just yesterday, I had to leave my fridge apples at the store because I didn’t have my ID. Sad. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 13, 2024

4.

He clearly meant Scorpions — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 12, 2024

5.

Grocery stores don’t keep apples in refrigerators.

Trump clearly doesn’t know anything about apples or grocery stores. https://t.co/TtzzHBbkt3 — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) December 12, 2024

6.

A very true story someone told Trump and not something he made up with his idea of what a grocery store is like. I mean, who hasn’t had to return an apple back to the “fruit refrigerator”? pic.twitter.com/YlcuGy9oVF — John Lutz (@ShutupLutz) December 12, 2024

7.

8.

Imagine if Biden had said something about apples in the grocery store refrigerator? MAGA would be calling for his execution for being too senile. Trump isn’t having a senile moment though. He’s just out of touch and if you think he cares about your grocery prices, he doesn’t. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) December 12, 2024

9.

Why does trump always sound like such a nitwit? And someone please tell him that supermarkets don’t keep apples in the refrigerator. — Bill Murtagh (@cavendishbill) December 12, 2024

10.

How many times are we going to hear this fake story from Trump? Apples are not kept in the refrigerator in any market and apples are sold by the pound like all produce. Also no checker would be waiting for someone to return an item. This never happened. https://t.co/h45ZjUSsqC — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) December 12, 2024

11.

12.

So she brought $1.40 with her to the grocery store? Apples are $2/lb even at Whole Paycheck. https://t.co/7SRXGWZLRu — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 12, 2024

13.

Classic mistake – you gotta keep the apples in the wine rack, not the fridge. https://t.co/v40M0M0trs — David Weigel (@daveweigel) December 12, 2024

14.

We’ll just leave this here.

If you voted for the guy who thinks you need ID to buy cereal and that grocery stores keep their apples in the fridge, you sure as shit didn’t do so because you thought he cared about bringing down the price of eggs. https://t.co/GzgHWAxZoB — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 13, 2024

READ MORE

This montage of Trump claiming ‘big strong men’ called him sir and cried with gratitude is every bit as unbelievable as it sounds

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab, Pexels