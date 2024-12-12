News donald trump Time magazine
Time Magazine is expected to make Trump their Person of the Year, and it’s as popular a choice as you’d expect
Time Magazine has been nominating a Person of the Year since 1927, when it named Charles Lindbergh – the transatlantic aviator.
The award, for want of a more apt word, goes to ‘the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year’, and has therefore included some pretty dreadful recipients, including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Ayatollah Khomeini.
In 2016, they nominated Donald J. Trump, citing the scale of his political disruption. In 2024, as he appoints billionaires to take money and services from struggling Americans and offers environmental carte blanche to anyone who invests a billion in the US, that disruption is set to increase exponentially.
Time is believed to have picked him again, although no official announcement has been made at the time of writing.
BREAKING: Donald Trump is expected to be named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” — and to celebrate the unveiling of the cover, the president-elect will ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, Politico reports
— Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 6:54 PM
85 years after naming Adolf Hitler as Time Person of the Year they are naming Donald Trump Time Person of the Year.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:11 PM
The news went down exactly as you’d expect.
1.
Politico is reporting that Donald Trump will be named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.
That isn't exactly saying much consider Hitler was one too.
— Art Candee (@artcandee.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 7:31 PM
2.
Why break with tradition
— Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:23 PM
3.
TIME magazine Person(s) of the Year: 2024.
— Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 7:40 PM
4.
8 years after naming Donald Trump person of the year they are still dumb it seems
— Bill DeMayo (@bdemayo.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:13 PM
5.
No. Nope. Absolutely not.
0/10. No points.
Bye bye Time Magazine.
— Ms. M (@msmalarkey24.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:22 PM
6.
Stop normalizing him.
— Lingo Gringo (@halingogringo.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 7:18 PM
7.
Sheer coincidence that there's a stomach upset advertisement attached to this notice from Time….
— carrie37.bsky.social (@carrie37.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 9:26 PM
8.
Congrats to Donald Trump for being named Time Magazine Senile Person Of The Year
— Palmer Report (@palmerreport.com) December 11, 2024 at 11:04 PM
9.
more like "person of interest"
— nahhan sandiego (@nahhansandiego.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 8:59 PM
10.
Kim Jong Un will be very jealous
www.politico.com/news/2024/12…
— Molly Jong-Fast (@mollyjongfast.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 10:12 PM
11.
Jesus fucking Christ. Sure. Celebrate his insanity. Was Putin not available or is he next years person on the year. Fuck the Times
— Brianne (@bri-ann-e.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 7:16 PM
12.
Why are we scraping the bottom of the barrel?
— Texan… Engineer… (@joneshospodtx.bsky.social) December 12, 2024 at 4:10 AM
13.
Time Magazine has officially become "MAD MAGAZINE!"
— Peter Morley ♿️ (@petermorley.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 7:34 PM
14.
I will deface every copy of this I encounter in guest bathrooms
— Matty (@mattymcgraw.bsky.social) December 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM
We’d put money on this happening. Not to buy one or anything, just to be clear.
Now he can sell autographed copies. What do you say? $100?
— Natasha (@nastynatasha–1.bsky.social) December 12, 2024 at 3:24 AM
Time Magazine has the opportunity to do the funniest thing.
Will the next issue say, "Just kidding he's a fraud"
