Ian Hislop owning Ed Davey over the Post Office scandal on HIGNFY was magnificently done

It’s the morning after another Have I Got News For You from the day before, and this time it was the turn of Lib Dem leader Alan Davey to be magnificently owned by Ian Hislop.

Private Eye had made so much of the running over the Post Office scandal that Davey – who served as postal affairs minister between 2010 and 2012 – could hardly have expected to emerge unscathed. And we’re glad to say he didn’t.

Ian Hislop tears into Ed Davey, and leaders of other political parties, over the Post Office Scandal #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/l4MRa5KZBr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 13, 2024

Boom.

#hignfy just continues to be right on the button , no quarter is given by Ian Hislop , it is even after so many years a shining light on our scepticism of politicians of any Party at home and abroad , this program espouses everything the #bbc does so well — Marty_wasn’t at the party (@Marty_Knuts) December 13, 2024

Ian Hislop standing up for the post masters and mistresses that the Tory government never compensated in full like they said they would made my day. https://t.co/RAXg9sloZ0 — Commie ☭ ♀️ ✌️☮️ (@EatTheRich2025) December 13, 2024

Still not taking any responsibility. — andrew williams (@AndrewWilliaaf) December 13, 2024

Davey smiling like a small child trying to hide the fact that he’s shat himself. — Robert Wilson (@Charles03816030) December 14, 2024

A reminder that 'funny Ed' is cover for a very unpleasant right wing politician who helped prop up Tory austerity and ignored the plight of the sub-postmasters. https://t.co/qsqLs9Dep0 — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) December 14, 2024

Haha – Davey accepted that BBC gig like a lamb to the slaughter — Hugh Canning’s Operalogue (@hugh_canning) December 14, 2024

God that was toe curling. — . (@DaveAnderson40) December 13, 2024

To conclude …

Ian Hislop is a national treasure!

End of tweet. https://t.co/glc9wT36JA — joejoetoffee (@toffeebluewool) December 14, 2024

