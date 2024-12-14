Politics ed davey HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop owning Ed Davey over the Post Office scandal on HIGNFY was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated December 14th, 2024

It’s the morning after another Have I Got News For You from the day before, and this time it was the turn of Lib Dem leader Alan Davey to be magnificently owned by Ian Hislop.

Private Eye had made so much of the running over the Post Office scandal that Davey – who served as postal affairs minister between 2010 and 2012 – could hardly have expected to emerge unscathed. And we’re glad to say he didn’t.

Boom.

To conclude …

