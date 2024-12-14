Politics Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg just won interviewer of the year and of all the A++ comebacks, this one knocked the rest out of the park

Poke Staff. Updated December 14th, 2024

It was the Press Gazette’s annual awards last night, Ione of the big events in the journalism calendar, and one of the big winners was the BBC’s former political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.

Now you’ll be aware of her tendency to divide opinion, but along with the many naysayers she clearly has lots of fans who hold her in very high regard because, well, look.

Now as you might imagine not everyone was overwhelmed.

But of all the many responses, this one in particular went viral, and for someone who makes a living out of asking questions, here’s a question that everyone else wanted to ask.

Never lets them off the hook, alright!

Haha, well certainly in that one instance, yes.

In entirely unrelated breaking news – wishing you a very good morning, Victoria Derbyshire.

Source Press Gazette @EmmaSzewczak