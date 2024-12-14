Laura Kuenssberg just won interviewer of the year and of all the A++ comebacks, this one knocked the rest out of the park

Politics Laura Kuenssberg

It was the Press Gazette’s annual awards last night, Ione of the big events in the journalism calendar, and one of the big winners was the BBC’s former political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.

Now you’ll be aware of her tendency to divide opinion, but along with the many naysayers she clearly has lots of fans who hold her in very high regard because, well, look.

Winner of Interviewer of the Year is Laura Kuenssberg @bbclaurak @BBCNews – judges said she is “forensic, politely determined and never lets her subject off the hook” #BritishJournalismAwards pic.twitter.com/xdah6owSoq — Press Gazette (@pressgazette) December 12, 2024

Now as you might imagine not everyone was overwhelmed.

I must live in a parallel universe https://t.co/JnMvMmQsy5 — Rhythm of Zat Knight (@93rdmin) December 13, 2024

But of all the many responses, this one in particular went viral, and for someone who makes a living out of asking questions, here’s a question that everyone else wanted to ask.

Didn't she *accidentally* email her interview notes to Boris Johnson, leading to the cancellation of the interview? This year? https://t.co/O6UyCu5TLg — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) December 13, 2024

Never lets them off the hook, alright!

You'd think if anyone was going to NOT win "Interviewer of the Year"… — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) December 13, 2024

Every other interviewer must have had a shocker of a year — seanieb1983™ (@seanieb1983) December 13, 2024

forensic in the sense of leaving an obvious trail — JayCee (@PlexDoll) December 13, 2024

Haha, well certainly in that one instance, yes.

In entirely unrelated breaking news – wishing you a very good morning, Victoria Derbyshire.

Source Press Gazette @EmmaSzewczak