“What is the most overrated food you’re convinced people are just pretending to enjoy?” – 30 suggestions
Did you ever suspect that some people just pretend to like certain foods and drinks because it looks cool or some other silly reason?
That same idea fuelled this tweet from Science Girl on Twitter/X:
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 8, 2024
And people had lots of suspicions.
1.
Krispy Kreme donuts- they smell like grease and taste very mediocre https://t.co/uYEH1OST43
— Janet T (@NorthernLove93) December 9, 2024
2.
Coffee, pizza, whelks, bircher muesli.
— James May (@MrJamesMay) December 8, 2024
3.
Kale for sure https://t.co/XP57RTDvGx
— Vikas Reddy (@vikasreddy) December 9, 2024
4.
Avocado. Absolutely hideous. https://t.co/3qNPdEP4nu
— Nutrition Doc (@Leicnut) December 10, 2024
5.
Goat cheese. A farmer in our area ruined it for me years ago by telling me he couldn’t eat goat cheese after starting to breed his goats because the cheese tastes the same way goat semen smells.
Now, if I smell or taste goat cheese it ruins the meal.
— Patrick Campbell (@Fanta_Box) December 8, 2024
6.
I am convinced people that say they love sushi, just love soy sauce.
— Troy’s World (@FBTroy66) December 8, 2024
7.
Sushi: Raw fish and cold rice, but sure, let’s act like it’s a gourmet masterpiece.
— JayOw (wallet analytics arc) (@jayowtrades) December 8, 2024
8.
Oysters https://t.co/4oPJTh6GvT
— Rae Shelat (@raeshelat) December 8, 2024
9.
10.
Hummus. I mean people seem to love it but I’ve yet to have any that I thought was as amazing as it is made out to be. Maybe I just haven’t had really good hummus?
— Theology in FIve (@TheologyinFive) December 8, 2024
11.
Lobster.
In the 19th century, lobster was considered a low-class food, often referred to as “the cockroach of the sea.” It was so abundant and cheap that it was commonly fed to prisoners. The practice was eventually restricted because overfeeding lobster to inmates was seen as…
— Teddy (@mkesome) December 9, 2024
12.
Black licorice. I swear some people only eat it because they’ve ate something worse in comparison
— Lee Forest (@RealLeeForest) December 8, 2024
13.
I’ve said a lot of cancelable takes here but this maybe my worst one yet:
Peanut butter https://t.co/ix3tnGlgit
— Remi ×͜× (@fenway_horan) December 9, 2024
14.
I just don’t get it. Stale tasting cookies, with an insane amount of artificial colouring. pic.twitter.com/GoNiH5DISh
— tanya (@mamma_tanya) December 9, 2024
15.
Salmon…does anyone actually enjoy the taste or is everyone eating it because we’ve been guilted into it. The funny part is, trout is just as good for you and a more sustainable fish, yet you hardly ever hear anyone talking about the great trout dinner they had.
— BostonJonny99 ❤️▲ (@KaBloom03) December 9, 2024