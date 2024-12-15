Saturday Night Live’s ‘advert’ for the office party is funny because it’s just so true

Entertainment Saturday Night Live

We’re well into office Christmas party season, for those who celebrate, and those who don’t but happen to work in those offices.

Saturday Night Live made an advert – complete with that advert voice – for the office party, as though it were a wrestling event or fighting game (which it sometimes is), and – well – we think they nailed it.

See for yourself.

“With music by Ja Ja Ja Jason’s laptop – as soon as he can figure out how to pair a speaker with it.” “And the guy who brought his kid …and immediately regrets it.” “You’ll know the party’s late if the cleaning staff looks super pissed off.”

Where’s the lie?

Here’s what TikTok users thought of the far too accurate sketch.

1.

It being on a Tuesday is TOO real.

Tiff

2.

I’m so glad my company is too big to do parties.

kaykittymomma

3.

You can’t not drink at this kind of party. Staying sober is the worst.

NS

4.

One of my coworkers brought her newborn baby to the company Christmas party this year lol.

Queen

5.

I worked in higher ed during my MA and our office was definitely like this during the holiday parties.

angiechuwo

6.

Accurate.

Kat-Pious

7.

Do I get overtime?

AussieDavid46

8.

You forgot my half slice of pizza.

Claire

9.

As the admin doing the secret santa i promise it will go as fast as i can get it as long as ppl LISTEN.

Emmy

Because it takes all sorts to make a world –

This office Christmas party looks like so much fun!

Beautiful

Bitter Bunn had good news.

Ours finally got cancelled this year thank gods.

By HR, presumably.

Source SNL Image Screengrab