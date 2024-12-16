Celebrity Graham Norton kieran culkin

Kieran Culkin telling Graham Norton about his wife’s ‘Britishisms’ had Americans – and Brits – rolling in the aisles

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2024

We didn’t know the fabulous Kieran Culkin – Roman Roy in Succession and (going back rather further) Igby in the rather marvellous Igby Goes Down – had a British wife.

She’s called Jazz Charton and she royally entertains her husband with her ‘Britishisms’. We know this because Culkin was on Friday night’s The Graham Norton Show and his story had Americans – and Brits – rolling in the aisles

Just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more than we already did.

Source @capy_clara