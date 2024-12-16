Kieran Culkin telling Graham Norton about his wife’s ‘Britishisms’ had Americans – and Brits – rolling in the aisles

Celebrity Graham Norton kieran culkin

We didn’t know the fabulous Kieran Culkin – Roman Roy in Succession and (going back rather further) Igby in the rather marvellous Igby Goes Down – had a British wife.

She’s called Jazz Charton and she royally entertains her husband with her ‘Britishisms’. We know this because Culkin was on Friday night’s The Graham Norton Show and his story had Americans – and Brits – rolling in the aisles

kieran culkin discussing the fondness he has for his wife's britishisms pic.twitter.com/gUPssAOGck — clara ☘️ | arcane spoilers! (@capy_clara) December 14, 2024

Just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more than we already did.

oh kieran culkin it appears i have become very fond of you https://t.co/naNybwPyoN — jay (@jaaymaaria) December 16, 2024

I didn’t know chin wag was British https://t.co/eOscz4amTY — IMAGIKA (@IMAGIKV) December 15, 2024

he is potentially the most charming man alive. see how the room was hanging on his every word???? thank god he uses his powers for good and not evil https://t.co/p7TDA51ZKB — anne (@onepoorsonnet) December 15, 2024

lovely man and then it pans over and there’s just a couch of loveliness listening to him https://t.co/osaSSdEpVD — g. (@sapirwhorf86) December 14, 2024

Source @capy_clara