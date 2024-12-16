Even handwritten letters to Santa have had an upgrade to bring them into the 21st century – but you still have to make it to the Good list

Life christmas

Although it’s possible to email Santa these days – and we have no idea what Wi-Fi provision is like at the North Pole – one child has taken another approach with their handwritten letter.

This way, the letter can go up the chimney to where Santa is obviously waiting for instructions, but he can go straight to Amazon and order the toy, now that the workshop is outsourced to cut overheads.

Reddit users had a few thoughts.

Poor kid didnt know you can stop before “ref”.

TheWarHam

If this leads to a rick roll that kid ain’t getting no presents this year.

MagicNinja645

If that was my kid they’d be getting anything they wanted, along with a framed certificate on their wall which states they’re a certified troll.

jean_erik

This is the modern equivalent of me circling items in the Littlewood’s catalogue as a kid.

zerbey

Should have just printed out a QR code.

TMT51

And if you were wondering what the enterprising child was hoping for, it was this …



via

They deserve it just for the effort.

Source Reddit Image Pexels