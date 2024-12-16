Piers Morgan got all hot and bothered about Madonna’s saucy stage show and James Blunt’s comeback was X-tra funny

Celebrity James Blunt Madonna Piers Morgan

We write a lot about James Blunt and almost as much as Piers Morgan – guess which one gives us the more pleasure – but it’s not often the pair of them combine in a single post, like a low budget Avengers Assemble (sort of).

So no look back on 2024 would be complete without this, an exchange which happened amid all the usual suspects getting all hot and bothered about Madonna’s latest stage show in which the singer got up to the sort of thing she’s been doing for basically her entire 40-odd year career.

And when we say usual suspects, what we really mean is the usual suspect. And when we say usual suspect, who we really mean is Piers Morgan.

"Would you be happy with James Blunt up on stage with people touching his willy all over the place?" Did Madonna's latest stage antics go too far? And James, would you be up for recreating it?@JamesBlunt | @piersmorgan | @AndrewGold_ok | @jamesbarrcomedy pic.twitter.com/fOMLxhQwYC — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 7, 2024

And we mention it because Blunt – not for the first time – had the very best response, hands down.

Think the lyrics are actually: “Blunt on your face. Big disgrace.

Touching his willy all over the place.” https://t.co/P1qH6UrZul — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 8, 2024

Well played sir!

And people were only too happy to join in (although it might lose its charm the third or fourth time …)

"We will, we will wank you" — Hubert Łępicki ❌ (@hubertlepicki) May 8, 2024

Just when you thought you couldn’t like James anymore! pic.twitter.com/YNRwqDIDQT — GabrielleLainePeters (@GabrielleNYC) May 8, 2024

Is this available for download at all? — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) May 8, 2024

