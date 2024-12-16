This photographer who tracks down the world’s unrelated lookalikes and creates amazing portraits was one of our favourite things of the year

Weird World photography

It’s that time of the year when TV and the newspapers – you remember – are full of end of year reviews.

And no Poke end of year review would be complete without one of our favourite things of the year.

Over on Reddit’s r/BeAmazed forum, u/j3ffr33d0m shared something that fits the subreddit goal beautifully.

They gave a very good explanation of the gallery they were posting.

“Canadian photographer François Brunelle searches and photographs similar people, but who are not related to each other. He has currently done about 200 couple portraits. François finds his models as he travels the world and then invites two complete strangers to a photoshoot.”

And it’s just fabulous.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.