US drones self-owns

This Republican politician shared his video of the ‘drones’ security threat and it’s the most glorious self-own you’ll see all year

John Plunkett. Updated December 16th, 2024

We hadn’t come across Republican politician Larry Hogan before – he was the 62nd governor of Maryland until last year, don’t you know – but we’re very glad we have now.

Hogan got all high and mighty on Twitter sharing a clip of what he said appeared to be ‘dozens of large drones’ in the night sky.

And he was furious with the White House, the military, the FBI, Homeland Security – basically anyone and everything – for not doing anything about this outrageous thread to America’s national security.

And it was the most glorious self-own you’ll see this year.

Because, well, there’s security threats and there’s security threats and then there’s … stars.

Which presumably left him seeing stars in more ways than one …

Source @GovLarryHogan