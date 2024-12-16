US drones self-owns

We hadn’t come across Republican politician Larry Hogan before – he was the 62nd governor of Maryland until last year, don’t you know – but we’re very glad we have now.

Hogan got all high and mighty on Twitter sharing a clip of what he said appeared to be ‘dozens of large drones’ in the night sky.

And he was furious with the White House, the military, the FBI, Homeland Security – basically anyone and everything – for not doing anything about this outrageous thread to America’s national security.

And it was the most glorious self-own you’ll see this year.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes. Like… pic.twitter.com/Ipx8ctLmhs — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 13, 2024

Because, well, there’s security threats and there’s security threats and then there’s … stars.

1.

With immense respect, Mr. governor, this is the constellation "Orion." It's made up of stars between 244 and 1,344 light years away. The stars will be in a similar place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/e2DTbelcjn — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 14, 2024

2.

68 year old former governor of Maryland discovers the existence stars. https://t.co/waT8HBk9Tf — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) December 15, 2024

3.

Congratulations Governor,

You have "discovered" Betelgeuse and Bellatrix. These are two of the brightest stars in the constellation of Orion. pic.twitter.com/HUQ4f3rTdV — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 13, 2024

4.

Truly one of the most remarkable self-owns posted on this platform. Whew. https://t.co/jX9NJdMcTB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2024

5.

These are literally stars. — S2 Underground (@s2_underground) December 14, 2024

6.

This is why sometimes you can’t trust authority. He was observing Orion, the most recognizable constellation. Would you have made this mistake? If we all spent more time looking up, the world would be a better place. https://t.co/juIjpQ1aoq — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) December 14, 2024

7.

Those are stars and airplanes. I have yet to see a video or picture worth taking seriously. The ones that show the object clearly are all airplanes. — 180Auto (@180Auto_15B) December 13, 2024

8.

I, too, live in Anne Arundel County (25 miles from our nation's capital), and I've witnessed a large glowing object in the night sky, at least like, 8 times!

We need answers! https://t.co/5DYiOilFDz pic.twitter.com/G3uIdzS3yk — Schrödinger's Litter Box @ bsky (@Brewjew308) December 15, 2024

9.

Larry hogan gives overwhelming evidence for the importance of the department of education!!!! — PatP (@patp28) December 15, 2024

Which presumably left him seeing stars in more ways than one …

READ MORE

This is not just any Lembit Öpik cheese conspiracy theory – this is an M&S Lembit Öpik cheese conspiracy theory

Source @GovLarryHogan