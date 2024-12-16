This is not just any Lembit Öpik cheese conspiracy theory – this is an M&S Lembit Öpik cheese conspiracy theory

Weird World conspiracy theorists

You’ll probably have spotted the latest bee in the bonnet of conspiracy theorists over a cattle-feed additive designed to decrease the amount of methane produced by dairy herds. Better for the environment, better for the cattle, and better for the engagement of the usual suspects on social media, who are always on the hunt for misinformation about something or other.

The first target of the Anti-Bovaer Brigade was the dairy company Arla, who proudly announced their use of the supplement before being subjected to a tidal wave of nonsense about their products. In the interest of clarity, Bovaer has absolutely nothing to do with Bill Gates.

That last post triggered a very important Community Note –

Former Liberal-Democrat MP and man-made climate change sceptic, Lembit Öpik, made protesting against Bovaer his entire personality, but his fears about cattle feed are clearly a load of bull.

One particular post caught people’s attention.

Piss-takers had a field day.

1.

There are some rabbit holes that have no bottom. pic.twitter.com/Nh1PFXN9al — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) December 14, 2024

2.

A day in the life of mad-as-a-box-of-frogs Lembit Öpik bothering temporary Christmas minwage staff to get the answer he wanted so he can extrapolate his nonsense into a company’s national policy to get up on his soapbox and score some likes. pic.twitter.com/YKLarGQeI0 — Pace Egg (@PaceEgging) December 14, 2024

3.

I wouldn’t open with it. — JOHN OSULLIVAN (@lazyjohnprodltd) December 14, 2024

4.

So, you went to M&S, went up to a random employee and asked them if they know a specific thing is in their foods…

Do you think employers memorise this stuff? Do you expect this of every supermarket employee to know the ingredients of all products? Maybe next time, don’t be so… — Dogs Dogs More Dogs (@DogsDogsMoreDog) December 14, 2024

5.

This is actually mental. As a species we all deserve everything that climate change brings, we're too stupid to be allowed to live. I hope the Octopus civilisation makes a better go of it. https://t.co/R7Qq8wxKGb — pb (@pfgpb) December 14, 2024

6.

Lembit: *asking an 18 year old working the till* Excuse me does your milk contain this thing I heard about via conspiracy websites?

18yo: I don't know

Lembit: Aha, proof positive! https://t.co/mVmHIonbDU — keewa (@keewa) December 16, 2024

7.

If you'd told me twenty years ago that Lembit Öpik would end up as a fringe conspiracy theorist, I'd have said… yeah, sounds about right. https://t.co/uQV0YBTjEy pic.twitter.com/oKtXz1dm9H — Tom Doran (Bluesky: @portraitinflesh.bsky.social) (@portraitinflesh) December 16, 2024

8.

I love that you think Doris on checkout 3 will know about Bovaer — Le Pyccard (@MarkN52548) December 14, 2024

9.

Lembit showing that it is possible to sink lower than being the embarrassing one in the Liberal democrat party. Stringing together bullshit for likes now. (Bill Gates has nothing to do with Bovaer, which is too new to have reached cheese (which it doesn't anyway). https://t.co/OhQwnv9xDG — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) December 14, 2024

10.

He'll be joining Reform soon. https://t.co/QsbDKTOdMU — Мichael Watson (@Watson2711) December 16, 2024

11.

Its nothing to do with Gates

It doesn't get into the milk so there is no 'contamination'

It reduces a potent GHG, because climate change is real. You are an absolute clown. — Crispo (@ChunkyChipper) December 13, 2024

12.

Honestly if I worked in a shop and someone came up to me with this shit I’d just scream until security came. https://t.co/DpeNoGLivz — Danielle C (@Dani1987C) December 14, 2024

13.

I advise all UK citizens to steer well clear of conspiracy theory wingnuts. It does wonders for your mental health. — Peter Boyle (@peter_j_boyle) December 13, 2024

14.

15.

Lembit Opik – one of the only people to have come out of ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ less popular than when he went in. https://t.co/9L1yS30JSL — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) December 15, 2024

His posts may lower the footfall of M&S, but probably not for the reasons he thinks.

When I went into M&S I asked if their store contained Lembit Opik. They could not tell me. I advise all UK citizens to avoid M&S until they label their stores free of this contaminant. pic.twitter.com/x8U3joxqGY — Florence (@floboflo) December 14, 2024

READ MORE

Naomi Wolf’s on conspiracy theory high alert after coming out for Trump but not everyone was convinced

Image Pexels