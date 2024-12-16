Weird World conspiracy theorists

This is not just any Lembit Öpik cheese conspiracy theory – this is an M&S Lembit Öpik cheese conspiracy theory

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2024

You’ll probably have spotted the latest bee in the bonnet of conspiracy theorists over a cattle-feed additive designed to decrease the amount of methane produced by dairy herds. Better for the environment, better for the cattle, and better for the engagement of the usual suspects on social media, who are always on the hunt for misinformation about something or other.

The first target of the Anti-Bovaer Brigade was the dairy company Arla, who proudly announced their use of the supplement before being subjected to a tidal wave of nonsense about their products. In the interest of clarity, Bovaer has absolutely nothing to do with Bill Gates.

Do NOT buy any products from Arla foods, which include Lurpak, and many other supermarket products. They are using Bill Gates harmful synthetic food additives in their products...

Not a soul in Britain is touching Arla's Christmas lurpak. (Plus a picture of Lurpak Christmas)

Dear Lurpak @Lurpak this is the ingredients list on my Lurpak tub which is a legal requirement. Nowhere does it say that the Arla Foods @ArlaFoodsUK cow anti-farting drug Bovaer is present. I do not consent to take part in human drug trials.

That last post triggered a very important Community Note –

3-NOP (Bovaer) is a feed additive for cattle. It is not added as an ingredient in human consumed food. Therefore does not appear on the label. The same way you don't see the grass a cow grazes on as an ingredient in butter.

Former Liberal-Democrat MP and man-made climate change sceptic, Lembit Öpik, made protesting against Bovaer his entire personality, but his fears about cattle feed are clearly a load of bull.

Don’t touch Lurpak, until they confirm they are not using the contaminant “Bovaer” in their spread

Why has Lurpak called their spread “Christmas” when there is so much doubt about the safety of their Bovaer contaminated product?

Is Bill Gates’s “Bovaer” causing infertility problems and cancer? I invite outlets using it, including Sainsbury’s, M&S, Waitrose, Tesco and the rest to share the data to prove this one way or another

One particular post caught people’s attention.

I went into Marks & Spencer this evening and asked if their cheese contains the Bill Gates contaminant “Bovaer.” They could not tell me. I advise all UK citizens to avoid M&S until they label those contaminated products with a warning: “contains Bovaer”

Piss-takers had a field day.

His posts may lower the footfall of M&S, but probably not for the reasons he thinks.

