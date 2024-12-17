Celebrity jay rayner Nigella Lawson ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais losing it over Jay Rayner’s unfortunate Nigella Lawson innuendo is an evergreen festive treat

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2024

It’s been a few years – four, in fact – since this magical moment on BBC1’s The One Show in the run-up to Christmas.

It’s estimable food critic Jay Rayner giving the lowdown on various festive recipes sat next to Ricky Gervais on the sofa.

And it’s fair to say there was something about his particular choice of words that tickled Gervais. Really tickled Gervais. And it turned out that was only the beginning.

Evergreen treat.

Source @gervaisclips