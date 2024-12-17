Ricky Gervais losing it over Jay Rayner’s unfortunate Nigella Lawson innuendo is an evergreen festive treat

Celebrity jay rayner Nigella Lawson ricky gervais

It’s been a few years – four, in fact – since this magical moment on BBC1’s The One Show in the run-up to Christmas.

It’s estimable food critic Jay Rayner giving the lowdown on various festive recipes sat next to Ricky Gervais on the sofa.

And it’s fair to say there was something about his particular choice of words that tickled Gervais. Really tickled Gervais. And it turned out that was only the beginning.

One of the funniest Christmas television moments ever. pic.twitter.com/LwYws2143R — The Ricky Gervais Clips (@gervaisclips) December 16, 2024

Evergreen treat.

‘Dunking Nigella’s Turkey…’ This clip never gets old https://t.co/kussrCzDXP — Kev Wilson (@Kev_Willy) December 16, 2024

I was just about holding on but bucket set me off, I’m crying here

I’ve had to switch the camera off on the work meeting I’m on — Ashington Dave (@mjr_eazy) December 16, 2024

Playground humour https://t.co/n6ktLdg5KF — Dr Linda Duffy, PhD (@sportspsycoach) December 16, 2024

So funny! — Helen Diana (@30helendiana) December 16, 2024

This cracks me up every time I see it https://t.co/S1DA7lD6Rs — PJ (@pj_melloncollie) December 16, 2024

READ MORE

A GB News commentator claimed she quit acting because white people weren’t auditioned – 13 A-list replies definitely worth casting

Source @gervaisclips