Weird World christmas fails

This fabulous Christmas card fail will surely never be bettered and it’s the very definition of an evergreen festive treat

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2024

No matter how many Christmas cards you get, you surely won’t receive a funnier one than this.

It’s a homemade Christmas card that didn’t go entirely to play after Dan White – @atdanwhite on Twitter – selected the wrong photo to put in the front.

It’s from a couple of years back but it’s the very definition of an ‘evergreen treat’ because, well, look.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

Here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

And then it got even better when these people got in touch.

Source @atdanwhite