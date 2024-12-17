People shared the ‘facts they are tired of explaining to people’ and please don’t make us repeat any of these 27 again

Life reddit

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the facts they are really, really tired of explaining to people after Rare_Gas_ asked this.

“What fact are you just TIRED of explaining to people?”

Maybe it’s because of their profession, or their circumstances or, well, anything really, but these people have had enough – they have really had enough – of people asking the same old question.

It might not help, but it’ll probably make them feel better for a bit.

1.

‘Antibiotics will not help your virus. Even if you feel really crappy.’

pasafa

2.

‘I have insomnia. No I can’t just “think about nothing.”‘

Lylat_System

3.

‘Gets job at NASA.

‘All extended family asks is if moon landing was real.

‘Pain.’

O118999881999II97253

4.

‘Nothing’s wrong. It’s just my face.’

citizenbunny

5.

‘That we are short staffed and you’re just going to have to WAIT.’

c_estrella

6.

‘Apostrophes don’t make words plural.’

CannaKitchen757

7.

‘Tax brackets, no Jenny making an extra 5k does not mean the other 50,000 gets taxed at a higher rate. Only money in the higher bracket gets taxed at that rate not all previous money.’

cptadder

8.

‘The difference between type I and II diabetes, two completely different diseases.

‘Being a healthcare worker and sometimes even having to explain it to my coworkers is tiring.’

Xaort

9.

‘I’m a programmer. I write programs. I don’t know why your computer won’t turn on.’

ThunderStruck115

10.

‘Just because someone doesn’t always need their disability aids, that doesn’t mean they’re not disabled and faking it. Someone who needs a wheelchair to get around doesn’t always mean they can’t use their legs. They can still walk short distances.’

pumpkinthighs

11.

‘I need ur effing identification information because we are at a bank. I don’t care who you say you are, you aren’t the person you’re claiming to be until I have proof.

‘You can’t just walk into the bank, ask for 10k and not expect to be verified. Stop giving me a hard time for protecting your money for you.’

BayleafRulz

12.

‘Maintaining a safe following distance is the easiest thing to do to avoid accidents and yet most people aren’t doing it.

‘It’s basically impossible to react in time to avoid an accident if you’re following less than two seconds behind someone. It doesn’t get you where you’re going faster. The accident will always be your fault. And finally, two seconds is way longer than most people think, most will count one second.’

HalvJapanskFyr

13.

‘That disagreeing with someone’s opinion isn’t an attack on them.’

xisiko1120

14.

‘I’m tired and I don’t know why I’m tired.’

scottedward90