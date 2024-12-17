Life hacks

This fabulous life lesson about what other people are thinking went wildly viral and we wish we knew then what we know now

Poke Staff. Updated December 17th, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous life lesson about what other people think of us that went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which we hope will become obvious.

It was shared by @Lovandfear and comes from Eat Pray Love author Elizabeth Gilbert’s book Big Magic: How to Live a Creative Life, and Let Go of Your Fear.

Now if that’s the sort of title to have you running for the hills then we hear you, but seriously, it’s a moment or two of your life well spent.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Well, it definitely speaks to us. And to these people too.

People had issues, obviously.

Well, maybe that too.

And that, although it’s the people outside of that circle that you might spend too much time thinking about, no?

But that’s all we have time for in our session today, see you next week!

Source Creative Living Beyond Fear H/T @Lovandfear