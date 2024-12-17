This fabulous life lesson about what other people are thinking went wildly viral and we wish we knew then what we know now

Life hacks

Here’s a rather fabulous life lesson about what other people think of us that went wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which we hope will become obvious.

It was shared by @Lovandfear and comes from Eat Pray Love author Elizabeth Gilbert’s book Big Magic: How to Live a Creative Life, and Let Go of Your Fear.

Now if that’s the sort of title to have you running for the hills then we hear you, but seriously, it’s a moment or two of your life well spent.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Well, it definitely speaks to us. And to these people too.

They aren’t. They weren’t. They never were. https://t.co/mOxFrEcpV3 — Mensch (@ose_hale) December 13, 2024

it’s one of the most liberating and yet most frustrating realizations anyone can come to.

It’s frustrating only because you realize how much time you have wasted,

Liberating because you realize how much you can do with the time you have left! — Briant (@br14ant) December 12, 2024

The good news and the bad news all rolled into one. https://t.co/ryr2NJpIA6 — John Carl (@johncarl) December 13, 2024

so grateful i realized this in my mid 20’s while watching Schitt’s Creek. Alexis told David but it really hit ME. changed my life. — Delilah (@NoFaceDelilah) December 13, 2024

Never mind 60s, I’ve already reached that stage life and have for quite some time ❤ https://t.co/iNvQ1vXXC1 — Stacey (@hstace12) December 13, 2024

People had issues, obviously.

Half truth. They are and they aren’t. The wisdom lies more in being okay with being disliked. — Alan Pafka (@alanpafka) December 13, 2024

Well, maybe that too.

This isn’t true for everyone… I think of what other people are doing, a lot. Friends, lovers, acquaintances. — Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) December 12, 2024

And that, although it’s the people outside of that circle that you might spend too much time thinking about, no?

But that’s all we have time for in our session today, see you next week!

READ MORE

An American trolled the entire UK for how we pronounce ‘vitamins’ and these Brits bit back in spectacular style

Source Creative Living Beyond Fear H/T @Lovandfear