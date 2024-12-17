An American trolled the entire UK for how we pronounce ‘vitamins’ and these Brits bit back in spectacular style

US comebacks words

Time now to return to the cultural chasm that divides the UK and the US and this time it’s the comedy way us Brits pronounce words.

Well, comedy in the eyes of the country which just returned Donald Trump to the White House, obviously.

And word of the week is … vitamins! No, we didn’t see it coming either.

just heard a british guy say “vitamins.” have you heard this? not a serious people — Lolo (@LolOverruled) December 15, 2024

Shots fired! Vitamin shots, that is.

And these Brits bit back in spectacular style.

1.

How dare they pronounce words the way they are spelled. — Doctor Where (Do We Go from Here?)Ⓥ (@dragonsmoke_15) December 15, 2024

2.

Yeah we pronounce the “i” and the “t”as opposed to saying “vydamins”? See also; Americans saying“inner net” instead of “internet”? — Dave (@DavePunFun) December 16, 2024

3.

The word was invented by Casimir Funk and Sir Jack Cecil Drummond in London (England) about 100 years ago, so I’m afraid it’s safe to say that you guys have got it wrong, but we’re just too polite to laugh at you. — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) December 16, 2024

4.

Remember you’re speaking our language Lolo — John Lenning (@Fecisr) December 15, 2024

5.

If there’s one thing that’ll make me patriotic it’s Americans trying to tell English people how to speak English https://t.co/qPoic5CYl0 — Sam Bird (@SamBirdyy) December 16, 2024

6.