Celebrity conspiracy theories Russell Brand takedowns

A ‘mystery object’ in the sky left Russell Brand’s ‘jaw on the floor’ and he was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated December 18th, 2024

To the world – briefly – of Russell Brand, who took time out from bothering God and Donald Trump (in roughly equal measure) to share his shock and awe at a ‘mystery object’ people spotted in the sky.

It was some sort of ‘shimmering orb’ according to the former host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth – so he must know what he’s talking about – and he reckoned ‘no one had a clue’ what it was.

Except it turned out lots of people had a clue precisely what it was. Either they didn’t tell him, Brand didn’t ask him, or he didn’t care to find out.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

But if it really is aliens come to abduct Brand, then we’d settle for that too. No returns.

To conclude …

Andrew Tate blamed the ‘matrix’ after he had £2m seized by police and his glorious self-own is a proper humdinger
www.thepoke.com/2024/12/18/andrew-tate-blamed-the-matrix-after-he-had-2m-seized-by-police-and-this-glorious-self-own-is-a-proper-humdinger/

READ MORE

18 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit in 2024