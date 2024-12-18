A ‘mystery object’ in the sky left Russell Brand’s ‘jaw on the floor’ and he was owned into next year

Celebrity conspiracy theories Russell Brand takedowns

To the world – briefly – of Russell Brand, who took time out from bothering God and Donald Trump (in roughly equal measure) to share his shock and awe at a ‘mystery object’ people spotted in the sky.

It was some sort of ‘shimmering orb’ according to the former host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth – so he must know what he’s talking about – and he reckoned ‘no one had a clue’ what it was.

Except it turned out lots of people had a clue precisely what it was. Either they didn’t tell him, Brand didn’t ask him, or he didn’t care to find out.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It's Venus* out of focus you whopper. *The Goddess of sexual assault convictions. — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) December 18, 2024

2.

We're regressing to cavemen shit. Soon the fastest growing religion will be sun worshippers who are terrified the sun won't come back up if they don't worship it pic.twitter.com/vkTteQyJl0 — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) December 17, 2024

3.

Russell, it’s called Atmospheric Turbulence: Earth's atmosphere causes the light from stars to refract in different directions due to variations in temperature, pressure, and density. This is known as seeing conditions or atmospheric distortion. When you zoom in, these effects… — 4Saken (@4SakenGhost) December 17, 2024

4.

This is how mass hysteria spreads. A media outlet betraying the trust of their viewers by sharing an out of focus light in the sky and presenting it as a UAP, which then gets amplified by people who trust them. This is exactly what Venus looks like when it’s not quite in focus. https://t.co/T2vCBRxO1i — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) December 18, 2024

5.

It’s Venus my dude. Poorly focused. Come check out my feed, I’ll teach you all about the cool stuff in the sky. Pretty sure ABC knows how to focus their cameras, they just wanted to hype the story. — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) December 17, 2024

6.

It’s Venus you fucking dolt. https://t.co/hzKE3HWWql — Maine Wonk (@StayWonked) December 17, 2024

7.

Correct, I'm nobody, and can tell you it's Venus ‍♂️ — Israel Anderson (@IsraelAnderson) December 18, 2024

8.

2 days ago it was Orion being misinterpreted as drones Now it's Venus out of focus being called a "shimmering orb in the sky". People really need to look at the sky more. https://t.co/ZWqMxZibQg — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) December 18, 2024

9.

Venus from 7 years ago someone is focusing in on it and it looks exactly like this “UAP” I hate to say it but people who actually know about space and love this stuff know this. Y’all are just looking for anything to make a conspiracy out of at this point.… — Plaegu (@Plaegu) December 18, 2024

10.

I remember being amazed (not terrorized) the first time I recognized Venus through binoculars. I was seven. https://t.co/esAPSrC0R9 — Matthew Horsnell (@matthorsnell) December 18, 2024

11.

This is a Star or Planet taken from a typical camera lense. The lights that seem to swarm are just atmospheric waves that the light particles have to come through into the Camera.. — Greg Ramsey (@GramseyGreg) December 17, 2024

But if it really is aliens come to abduct Brand, then we’d settle for that too. No returns.

To conclude …

