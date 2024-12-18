18 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit in 2024
There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘funny’ which – as the name suggests – is full of stuff to either take the edge off a rubbish day or make a good day even better.
And these 18 funny pictures proved particularly popular with the good folk of Reddit over the last 12 months.
1. I asked my friend if he got his raise. He sent this.
2. My “Going Away” cake from my last day at work at an IT company.
3. Not again
4. I thought I took a cute picture, looked back at it and realized my hand was directly on the Sascrotch
5. My coworker dropped a part on his foot and broke a toe, I got him a care package
6. I bought a bra, didn’t notice this till I checked it at home..
7. Left for 10 minutes, 6 year old cousin decided to help
8. Raccoon broke into my brother’s garage, ate a ton of snacks, and in the process became so fat he got stuck under a bureau
9. Bar sign in Japan