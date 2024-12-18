18 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit in 2024

Pics funny reddit

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘funny’ which – as the name suggests – is full of stuff to either take the edge off a rubbish day or make a good day even better.

And these 18 funny pictures proved particularly popular with the good folk of Reddit over the last 12 months.

1. I asked my friend if he got his raise. He sent this.

(via)

2. My “Going Away” cake from my last day at work at an IT company.

(via)

3. Not again



(via)

4. I thought I took a cute picture, looked back at it and realized my hand was directly on the Sascrotch



(via)

5. My coworker dropped a part on his foot and broke a toe, I got him a care package

(via)

6. I bought a bra, didn’t notice this till I checked it at home..

(via)

7. Left for 10 minutes, 6 year old cousin decided to help

(via)

8. Raccoon broke into my brother’s garage, ate a ton of snacks, and in the process became so fat he got stuck under a bureau

(via)

9. Bar sign in Japan

(via)