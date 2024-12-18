Simply 30 of the funniest dad jokes to take the edge off a very long year

Twitter dad jokes funny

It’s been another long year – even longer than the last one! – so what better way to take the edge off than with 30 of the very best dad jokes.

They all feature on the wonderful @Dadsaysjokes over on Twitter which, as the name suggests, is full of fabulous dad jokes.

You can follow them on Twitter here, subscribe to them on YouTube here and find out a whole lot more about them here.

1.

When I was a kid, bedtime was 9 pm. I couldn’t wait to be a grownup so I could go to bed anytime I wanted. Turns out that is 9 pm. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) October 19, 2024

2.

We do not throw away perfectly good food in this house. We put it in Tupperware & wait for it to go bad & then we throw it away. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 14, 2024

3.

Just got hospitalized due to a peekaboo accident. They put me in the ICU. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 30, 2022

4.

"Dad, can you tell me what a solar eclipse is?" No sun. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 27, 2022

5.

Doctor: Your body has run out of magnesium. Me: 0Mg. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) August 14, 2022

6.

I wonder what my parents did to fight boredom before the internet? I asked my 18 brothers and sisters and they don’t know either. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 7, 2024

7.

My boss asked me why I only get sick on work days. I said it must be my weekend immune system. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 14, 2022

8.

I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician. And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) September 9, 2022

9.

My wife said, "I can think of 14 reasons

to leave you, plus your obsession with

Tennis. I replied, "That's 15 love." — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 14, 2022

10.