This hilariously shouty Nativity angel is an all-time classic of the ‘kids living their best lives’ genre

Entertainment christmas funny children

This little girl, aged 4 or 5, was told to sing up so people at the back could hear. That’s exactly what she did – and it’s absolutely spectacular.

It was filmed in 1996 at St Helen’s in Clifford Chambers, Stratford-upon-avon and shared by Ellie the Angel’s sister, Hannah.

She explained –

“My sister Ellie was told by Mum to ‘sing up so Mummy can hear you at the back’. I hope this makes you laugh as much as it has for my family over the years.”

It makes us laugh every time we see it. We’re just trying not to think about the fact that Ellie must be about 32 now.

There was also a part two.

We can see that the real star wasn’t the one followed by the Three Wise Men.

Jimhammer7625 commented –

Stunning. I’m kind of surprised Jesus didn’t wake up!

READ MORE

9 hilarious additions people have snuck into their nativity scenes

Source Hannah Sergeant Image Screengrab