“What is a privilege that people act as if it isn’t?” – 20 suggestions to make you count your blessings

Life privilege

“Check your privilege” is one of the defining phrases of our time.

The thing about privilege is that sometimes you might not even realise you have it, because it doesn’t seem particularly big or obvious.

Case in point: there were a range of interesting responses when Twitter user @shykhtalha02 asked:

What is a privilege that people act as if it isn’t? — SHEIKH Talha (@shykhtalha02) December 9, 2024

Here’s a selection of some the responses, starting with the most viral answer.

1.

Being able to quit your job if you hate it. https://t.co/0DcktU5u2A — jenny (@ayojenniii) December 9, 2024

2.

being able to just drop everything to go to a concert, let alone multiple. https://t.co/e9hMDzSqoj — bea! (@rrevvlis) December 10, 2024

3.

Having parents you can fall back on. https://t.co/xwGmZtPeF4 — Good Hair Diaries #SunTzu of #HealthyHair (@GoodHairDiaries) December 10, 2024

4.

Idk if I’d call it a privilege but being able to easily fall asleep and wake up 7 to 8 hours later fully rested is damn near a superpower https://t.co/NyRfYJU9rH — Justin Re: Covington (@JCov1) December 11, 2024

5.

Having parents that verbally say I love you and hug you https://t.co/1cNvTvtilQ — Vagiquil Fairy (@BAAAM92ISBACK) December 10, 2024

6.

Having a family that is close to each other https://t.co/sfZS4epCWN — astralibra.bsky.social (@scxrpiovenus) December 10, 2024

7.

Being able to live alone. https://t.co/iCB6ozgqkO — Pangur Bán (@jimineuropa) December 10, 2024

8.

Changing your mind about the college degree you chose and pursuing a completely new one after already spending so much time and money pursuing the first one. https://t.co/3dGpTDypS5 — Certified Lover Girl (@nostalgiaisme) December 10, 2024

9.

Being able to travel on a whim, no visa process. https://t.co/ADFbaHhHe5 — Bella (@flowergirl_90s) December 10, 2024

10.