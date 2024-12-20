Best Of rare insults takedowns
22 of the funniest and most inventive takedowns that went viral on ‘Rare Insults’ on Reddit in 2024
There are insults and there are insults, and then there are ‘rare insults’, those particularly funny and inventive takedowns that really capture people’s imagination.
And these 23 all belong to the very top drawer, going viral in the corner of Reddit called – you guessed it – ‘rare insults’ over the last 12 months.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Article Pages: 1 2