‘President Elon Musk’? Twitter is having an AI-generated field day with the Donald Trump meme

Bruno Cooke. Updated December 20th, 2024

It’s a weird state of affairs when “President Musk” and “Thank you Elon” are the top trending hashtags on Twitter. What does it mean? Whither are we bound?

Well, obviously the Twitter commentariat can’t get enough. Or, in some cases, they’ve had enough and can’t get anymore.

The same, therefore, goes for us. We are the limpet riding the dark train into the abyss, loving and hating every second of it.

It started, it seems, with some legitimate and earnest political discourse from the Right Hon. Bernie Sanders.

How’s it going? That’s a different question entirely.

Thankfully – because who doesn’t love it when the sh-t gets stirred? – someone had the bright idea that making a President Musk meme go viral would make Donald “really angry” and cause #Drama.

And then someone made THIS. Or… did they take it? Is it a real photograph? Who knows, in the post-truth era?

There’s more…

Yes, we know it’s a joke. Please don’t tell us these images aren’t real, or that the narrative is an invention of the Democratic National Committee. We get it.

But do you get that it’s funny?

Even Grok knows, and digs it. Grok is Twitter. Twitter is Musk.

What say ye, Musk?

OK, last one, and then you can go back to reading “real” news (yeah, right).

Thank you, and goodnight.

Source: Twitter