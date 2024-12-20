‘President Elon Musk’? Twitter is having an AI-generated field day with the Donald Trump meme
It’s a weird state of affairs when “President Musk” and “Thank you Elon” are the top trending hashtags on Twitter. What does it mean? Whither are we bound?
Well, obviously the Twitter commentariat can’t get enough. Or, in some cases, they’ve had enough and can’t get anymore.
The same, therefore, goes for us. We are the limpet riding the dark train into the abyss, loving and hating every second of it.
It started, it seems, with some legitimate and earnest political discourse from the Right Hon. Bernie Sanders.
Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government.
The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn’t like it.
Will Republicans kiss the ring?
Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government.
How’s it going? That’s a different question entirely.
“President Musk” and “Thank You Elon” trending I gotta get off this shitass app man pic.twitter.com/38HIGSrcEu
Thankfully – because who doesn’t love it when the sh-t gets stirred? – someone had the bright idea that making a President Musk meme go viral would make Donald “really angry” and cause #Drama.
If we make the president musk part go viral Donald would get really angry at him and get rid of him
And then someone made THIS. Or… did they take it? Is it a real photograph? Who knows, in the post-truth era?
BREAKING: Reports are growing that Trump is irate over people seeing Elon Musk as the real president.
Trump would HATE it if this photo went viral. pic.twitter.com/9NIUL2HKFf
There’s more…
Yes, we know it’s a joke. Please don’t tell us these images aren’t real, or that the narrative is an invention of the Democratic National Committee. We get it.
But do you get that it’s funny?
Even Grok knows, and digs it. Grok is Twitter. Twitter is Musk.
What say ye, Musk?
Grok even knows that he’s President-elect Musk. pic.twitter.com/LjJwtRVqxp
OK, last one, and then you can go back to reading “real” news (yeah, right).
Thank you, and goodnight.
