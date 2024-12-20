US donald trump elon musk

It’s a weird state of affairs when “President Musk” and “Thank you Elon” are the top trending hashtags on Twitter. What does it mean? Whither are we bound?

Well, obviously the Twitter commentariat can’t get enough. Or, in some cases, they’ve had enough and can’t get anymore.

The same, therefore, goes for us. We are the limpet riding the dark train into the abyss, loving and hating every second of it.

It started, it seems, with some legitimate and earnest political discourse from the Right Hon. Bernie Sanders.

Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government. The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn’t like it. Will Republicans kiss the ring? Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 18, 2024

How’s it going? That’s a different question entirely.

“President Musk” and “Thank You Elon” trending I gotta get off this shitass app man pic.twitter.com/38HIGSrcEu — Unorthodox (Zaza Waybright) Individual (@Le_Unorthodox) December 19, 2024

Thankfully – because who doesn’t love it when the sh-t gets stirred? – someone had the bright idea that making a President Musk meme go viral would make Donald “really angry” and cause #Drama.