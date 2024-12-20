News GB News the UK

A GB News guest said even siblings should be able to get married – 21 funniest and totally on-point responses

Poke Reporter. Updated December 20th, 2024

GB News is partial to the odd (very odd) guest or host coming out with something completely mad, but this is probably a first, even for them.

Writer Charles Amos was appearing on Britain’s Newsroom on GB News to talk about the current debate about first cousins being able to marry.

And Charles is in favour of the idea, arguing that it’s a cornerstone of freedom that people should be able to marry whoever they want.

Even hosts Ellie Costello and Andrew Pierce seemed speechless by Charles’ argument in favour of even siblings being free to marry.

“I would include siblings in that,” he said. “If you look like at the number of birth defects amongst individuals that are father and daughter or brother and sister, it’s about 57 per cent.

“Although you may go, ‘That’s absolutely terrible’, I moan those individuals wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the marriages that created them. Sure the birth defects are there, but it it’s better those birth defects exist than not existing at all.”

Charles also had some things to say about gay men, and was probably unsurprisingly coy about what he thinks the age of consent should be.

Needless to say, people have views on Charles’ argument.

