A GB News guest said even siblings should be able to get married – 21 funniest and totally on-point responses

GB News is partial to the odd (very odd) guest or host coming out with something completely mad, but this is probably a first, even for them.

Writer Charles Amos was appearing on Britain’s Newsroom on GB News to talk about the current debate about first cousins being able to marry.

And Charles is in favour of the idea, arguing that it’s a cornerstone of freedom that people should be able to marry whoever they want.

‘Individuals should be free to marry and have children with whoever they want…’ Writer, Charles Amos, joins GB News to describe why he believes individuals should be free to form a relationship with anyone, including incestuous relationships with cousins or siblings. pic.twitter.com/vxXv7Xnfli — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 19, 2024

Even hosts Ellie Costello and Andrew Pierce seemed speechless by Charles’ argument in favour of even siblings being free to marry.

“I would include siblings in that,” he said. “If you look like at the number of birth defects amongst individuals that are father and daughter or brother and sister, it’s about 57 per cent. “Although you may go, ‘That’s absolutely terrible’, I moan those individuals wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the marriages that created them. Sure the birth defects are there, but it it’s better those birth defects exist than not existing at all.”

Charles also had some things to say about gay men, and was probably unsurprisingly coy about what he thinks the age of consent should be.

Needless to say, people have views on Charles’ argument.

Masterful interview. Says siblings should be able to give birth to children even if it causes cleft palates. Goes on to describe gay men as a drain on the NHS then pans out to reveal a teddy bear on his bed. ZERO notes. https://t.co/zYwS5zOpQW pic.twitter.com/eQTv4D1dtf — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 19, 2024

That he’s giving the interview in a child’s bedroom adds a certain something. https://t.co/M4g55liC0g — Toddington (@HXValley) December 19, 2024

GB News coming out in favour of incest is just too predictable pic.twitter.com/l0OZ67gYJU — Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) December 19, 2024

GB News contributor defends your right to fuck your sister https://t.co/XXsdbRpxD6 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) December 19, 2024

He looks exactly how would imagine someone saying that would look. — Lord Talbot (@Lord_Talbot64) December 19, 2024

Charles looks like one of those blokes from the 1970’s who used to steal women’s underwear from washing lines…. — Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) December 19, 2024

What in the Shelbyville hell is this? https://t.co/H7kypUf8kJ pic.twitter.com/7iqxDpQ8NL — Bouncy Pork (@CharlieVivante) December 20, 2024

Well – it looks like the opponents of banning 1st cousin marriage are the MP for Dewsbury and this fella who seems to be dressed like an internal auditor from 1984 who wants to be able to marry his mother and sister… https://t.co/OSbxkD4OPa — Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) December 19, 2024

While the argument being made is obviously terrible, I can’t help but begrudgingly admire this very rare personality type. 100% unresponsive to social censure and intellectually uninhibited. Not many people like that (which, given what he’s saying here, is probably for the best) https://t.co/d8ZoR2su4w — Alex (@imagegardentrax) December 19, 2024

