The ‘howling lunacy’ of this choosing beggar making picking up something for free so difficult is a proper jaw-dropper

We’ve just rounded up some of the most outrageously entitled people to go viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ but this particular choosing beggar surely deserves a place in the spotlight all of their own.

It’s form someone who was giving away these shelves for free, except the ‘free’ bit wasn’t good enough for this person.

And it perfectly nails why we gave up trying to sell anything on line a long time ago.

Here’s how seller JustKindaShimmy introduced it.

‘Was giving some cat shelves away for free. I have no idea what this person was thinking ‘It’s part choosing beggar, and part howling lunacy. This person came by transit to my area at some point, stood around without calling or letting me know they were there, and then just dipped.’

And that exchange in full!

That last message really did say it all. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘My guess is that he never actually took the train, just said he did so you’d feel guilty and hold onto it until he could actually get out there. He was counting on you just feeling bad without the critical thinking that he never set a time with you.’

Snarkonum_revelio ‘Oh I’m not so sure. I’ve had someone show up at my building, fail to ring the doorbell or phone me, and then leave, all BEFORE the agreed pick up time, and then complain over the Olio app messenger that she “got fed up of waiting in the cold” for me. ‘I felt bad for her but she wasted her own time – why wouldn’t you try literally any other way of getting in touch, or at least wait until the agreed time if you’re early? Bizarre. Some people do not think.’

redminx17 “The world’s least bald IKEA shelf.” ‘

SuzyVeeP ‘I’m sad for the kitties!’

whsthirtyfive ‘Yep, the true victims. Now their lives are ruined. Thanks a lot, you monster!’

Tim_From_PDX

