‘What is a small daily habit that has improved your life more than you ever expected?’ – 22 little things that have a big impact

In the age of social media, life hacks and side hustles, we’re all meant to be constantly striving to improve ourselves in every possible way. But who really has the time or enthusiasm to invest in getting ripped, having a glow up or ’embracing the grind’, as first idiot of the manosphere Andrew Tate would have it? Maybe there’s an easier way to transform your life. Reddit user BubbleTrouble_Z asked:

What is a small daily habit that has improved your life more than you ever expected?

And received plenty of examples of small changes that make a huge difference:

1.

‘When ever you think “I should do X” immediately get up and go do X. Stop putting stuff off. ‘

–jmnugent

2.

‘Doing basic yoga stretches for literally 5 minutes every morning. I’m not a yoga snob. I’m not in great shape. I’m not a health guru. I’m a middle-aged gamer that sits in an office chair all day and stretching every morning has alleviated all my back, neck and shoulder pain.’

–Cyber_Insecurity

3.

‘Walking more.’

–DarkMatterMinx

4.

‘I lay out my clothes the night before. Game changer. My exercise clothes are on my dresser, and my work clothes are ready to go in my closet and boom let’s do it.’

–MeanSecurity

5.

‘Keep my apartment clean on a daily basis. It is so cool to awake without thoughts like ‘Oh no, not this horrible mess again’.’

–arfiry

6.

‘Drinking more water/properly hydrating. I experienced a snowball effect. I severely reduced my caffeine intake, which drastically reduced anxiety, which eliminated alcohol. I’m more active, sleep better and I’m not crawling the walls by the end of the day.’

–figgednewtonian

7.

‘Standing on one foot whenever I have to stand in a line or am waiting for the microwave. Now I can raise the bottom of either foot until it’s level with my counter tops and hold it for about two minutes or more. 46m btw.’

-28TeddyGrams

8.

‘Reducing screen time and replacing it with reading paper books.’

–magotomas

9.

‘Setting a sleep timer on my phone. At midnight it shuts off access to all but a few essential apps. It really helps me get up of the sofa and go to bed. I could of course just turn bedtime mode off and carry on, but I kinda just don’t.’

–Cryptoprocta42

10.

‘Glute bridges. 100 each morning repaired my failing core muscles and eliminated my back pain.’

–Waste-Hour482

11.