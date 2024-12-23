Donald Trump told everyone to stop going on about ‘President Musk’ and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Politics donald trump elon musk

You’ll know by now that lots – and lots – of people have been having fun with the suggestion that Elon Musk isn’t just the power behind Donald Trump’s return to the White House, he’s basically, you know, President.

And the idea of ‘President Musk’ might just be a meme – albeit and extraordinarily widespread one – but it’s clearly been playing on the mind of Trump himself.

So much so that he felt the need to do this, and as far as attempts to stop people going on about ‘President Musk’ go, we can’t think of a less successful one.

Trump: [Elon Musk] is not going to be president. That I can tell you. I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be. He wasn’t born in this country pic.twitter.com/YpgcGZ0jF4 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2024

Yep, that’ll definitely stop the memes, great work, Mr President!

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

The fact that he is even talking about this today shows how much President Musk is bothering him. https://t.co/WEulg1IsOv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 22, 2024

Lmaaaaaao Yeah, he doesn’t care at *all* about the President Musk stuff https://t.co/l3gUBQLHfs — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 22, 2024

The last guy Trump claimed wasn’t born in this country was president for eight years https://t.co/1Sp3P8LiLO — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) December 22, 2024

The initial cracks are starting to form. Trump’s ego cannot and will not allow him to be perceived as a second fiddle. The Trump-Musk experiment will end badly. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 22, 2024

