Politics donald trump elon musk

Donald Trump told everyone to stop going on about ‘President Musk’ and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated December 23rd, 2024

You’ll know by now that lots – and lots – of people have been having fun with the suggestion that Elon Musk isn’t just the power behind Donald Trump’s return to the White House, he’s basically, you know, President.

And the idea of ‘President Musk’ might just be a meme – albeit and extraordinarily widespread one – but it’s clearly been playing on the mind of Trump himself.

So much so that he felt the need to do this, and as far as attempts to stop people going on about ‘President Musk’ go, we can’t think of a less successful one.

Yep, that’ll definitely stop the memes, great work, Mr President!

And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2