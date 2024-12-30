Elon Musk urged people to stop donating to ‘Wokepedia’ and they did the opposite – the Farage RNLI effect in action

US elon musk wikipedia

Elon Musk‘s ongoing feud with Wikipedia flared up again over the holiday season, after the right-wing Libs of TikTok account thought it had found evidence of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hiring at the online encyclopaedia.

They shared a chart that caught the eye of the tech billionaire-turned-political-bankroller.

Musk repeated their plea to stop funding ‘Wokepedia’ – a name he had used in the past, albeit with a slightly different spelling.

It followed his 2023 offer of a billion dollars to the company if it would change its name to ‘Dickipedia’ – which he claims is still on the table.

Wikipedia’s ‘editing authority’, however, is the public, or to be specific, a community of volunteers – something that is common knowledge even to people who aren’t frequently described as geniuses. There is literally zero DEI hiring in the commonly understood sense.

What the company described as ‘Equity’ referred to its drive to make Wikipedia easier to access in areas that currently don’t use it frequently, and to include content relevant to wider demographics, while they described ‘Safety and Inclusion’ as an intention to –

“Defend our people and projects against disinformation and harmful government regulation. Work across the Movement to Provide for the Safety of Volunteers.”

We’re not sure whether it’s their opposition to disinformation or their attempt to protect workers from harm that most offends Musk.

via GIPHY

People commented on his Christmas Eve social media activity.

1.

“Wokepedia” lmao. Dude has 400 billion dollars and he’s tweeting this on Christmas Eve. He does not know joy. https://t.co/RIoI3pQEbA — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) December 24, 2024

2.

Let's not make DEI a blanket bad term. This equity budget supports various language communities from Global South countries in improving their Wikipedias. Otherwise, the grant funds may all go to Western and already developed countries. Please keep supporting Wikipedia. — Ravi (@tamilravi) December 24, 2024

3.

This seems like a good thing for an encyclopedia?? pic.twitter.com/T2JEUluGBv — Ellie likes data (@ellim992) December 24, 2024

4.

Hey President-elect Musk, can you let us know how Wikipedia's budget allocations have an impact on its content? Can anyone? — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) December 24, 2024

5.

"Equity" for them means "equal right to free and open information" you absolute numbskull. They fund schools. Maintain servers. Read. Their. Fucking. Webpage. Oh, and the word "diversity" isn't even in the freaking slide.https://t.co/VLRSp4FfWt https://t.co/LjWU08crLk — Martijn de Riet (@mdradvies) December 24, 2024

It apparently didn’t have quite the effect he’d hoped.

6.

Ha !!!! Elon 'Space Karen' Musk's instruction to his misguided loyal acolytes NOT to donate to Wikipedia …. … has led to an overnight 450% increase in donations to Wikipedia -) pic.twitter.com/Pek3CFywGL — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 26, 2024

7.

8.

I always donate, but since Apartheid Clyde stuck his nose in it…I just donated again! And, cancelled my X subscription!!! — Denny Keith ️‍ (@DennyKeith58) December 27, 2024

9.

did you know: Wikipedia deliberately went to a strategy of small donations spread as widely as possible so a rich guy or two wouldn't have an avenue to pressure it also, every donation turns the donor into a co-conspirator for the mission also also, it will piss Elon off — your #1 source for absurdist true crime (@davidgerard) December 25, 2024

10.

Have just set up a small monthly standing order with 'Thank Musk' as the reference https://t.co/pS97cYj6ib — Amanda Snook #FBPE (@vandasnook1) December 27, 2024

11.

I donated to Wikipedia the other day. Knowing that Elon Musk is its enemy makes me delighted that I did. pic.twitter.com/QzPuFhRcwb — Paul Clark – Humanist Writer (@paulclark42GB) December 24, 2024

12.

Elon Musk convinced me to donate to Wikipedia this year. — The Gracchi brothers did nothing wrong (@slandermepls) December 26, 2024

It reminded a few people of a similar backfire.

I wonder how many more donations Wikipedia has gotten since Musk started to pick on it. I’m reminded of the RNLI buying a new boat after racists told everyone to boycott them. — Swansonian (@swansonian) December 27, 2024

Oh, and this is what Musk had to say about Wikipedia before it became important to him to avoid being fact-checked.

Let that sink in.

READ MORE

There’s a fundraiser to name an RNLI lifeboat after Nigel Farage and he’s absolutely fuming

Image Wikipedia Screengrab