The brilliant Nicholas Hoult had the very best response after Elon Musk posted this picture of of ‘Nikola Tesla’ on Twitter

You’ll be well aware of the work of the brilliant Nicholas Hoult, who we’ve been watching on the big (and small) screen ever since he starred opposite Hugh Grant in About A Boy (and he’s back next month in Nosferatu).

We mention him because Elon Musk – stick with us, please! – went on Twitter to highlight the work of Nikola Tesla, in the raging debate about skilled migrants going on in the US right now.

We named @Tesla after Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest engineers ever. He was a penniless immigrant whose inventions led to American dominance in electricity generation and usage. pic.twitter.com/1K1IdSUjM0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2024

And it caught the eye of Hoult, for reasons which will become apparent, and his response was A++.

Clearly a very convincing performance I gave here https://t.co/HjhRWe5tnG — Nicholas Hoult (@NicholasHoult) December 29, 2024

Boom!

Because that is Hoult in The Current War, a dramatisation of the feud between electrical pioneers Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, in which Hoult played Nikola Tesla.

For those who are curious, this is from the movie "The Current War." It tells the dramatic story of the intense competition between electricity titans Thomas A. Edison, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, and George Westinghouse, portrayed by Michael Shannon, as they race to… pic.twitter.com/ZAQK6dDGVC — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) December 30, 2024

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

You were quite terrific as Tesla, imho. — Dabitch ᚼᛅ ᛘᛅᛏᛁ ᛁᚬᚢ ᛚᚬᚬᚴ (@dabitch) December 30, 2024

not you being the modern face of tesla — tortured THIQUE mushell™ (@betscrables) December 30, 2024

And talking of actors who played Tesla …

Against some interesting competitors, no less pic.twitter.com/EKLmnKzah6 — Houdini Khan (@jpitchforth) December 30, 2024

