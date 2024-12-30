Celebrity elon musk takedowns

The brilliant Nicholas Hoult had the very best response after Elon Musk posted this picture of of ‘Nikola Tesla’ on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated December 30th, 2024

You’ll be well aware of the work of the brilliant Nicholas Hoult, who we’ve been watching on the big (and small) screen ever since he starred opposite Hugh Grant in About A Boy (and he’s back next month in Nosferatu).

We mention him because Elon Musk – stick with us, please! – went on Twitter to highlight the work of Nikola Tesla, in the raging debate about skilled migrants going on in the US right now.

And it caught the eye of Hoult, for reasons which will become apparent, and his response was A++.

Boom!

Because that is Hoult in The Current War, a dramatisation of the feud between electrical pioneers Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, in which Hoult played Nikola Tesla.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

And talking of actors who played Tesla …

Source @NicholasHoult