Andrew Neil bemoaned Gladiator 2 going super-woke and ended up schooled into next year

Andrew Neil’s been watching Gladiator 2 and we’re sad to say he wasn’t impressed by Ridley Scott’s swords and sandals epic.

Nothing to do with the acting or the action – well, not that he said – but because it’s apparently gone woke. Not just woke, but super-woke!

Because every time someone had a drink of something proper, this happened.

Except it wasn’t an experience shared by a great many people who have also seen the film and took the time to reply. Because the version the former GB News man watched wasn’t entirely the same as the one they saw.

These on-screen warnings about alcohol are a legal requirement in India, not the UK – which rather begs the question of how Andrew has been watching Gladiator 2… https://t.co/QB86rK6qaQ — Ian Berriman (@ianberriman) December 28, 2024

Andrew Neil watched a dodgy copy of Gladiator 2 from India and is now convinced that the film includes an alcohol warning as an artistic choice pic.twitter.com/UVbgQP495O — Eyup Lovely (@eyuplovely) December 28, 2024

We’re sure there’s an entirely innocent explanation, obviously – maybe he was watching in India? – and more than one way of how this could have happened.

But still rather odd, you might think, to believe – or suggest – that such a warning really would come up on every time someone had a glass of wine.

I must have been drunk because I missed that bit — Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) December 28, 2024

I watched the movie at the cinema (twice) in QLD, Australia there was no such warning on the screen. — melissa (@sbjdesign) December 28, 2024

That’s just the TV in the care home, Andrew. — Techno Capitalist (@technocapt) December 27, 2024

Raising a glass to that. — Marwood (@Marwood_PostLib) December 27, 2024

Are you in India? That's the only place these warnings show up — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) December 28, 2024

Every time the message pops up take a drink, it’s a new drinking game — Peniel the Magnificent (@Peniel_Mag) December 28, 2024

To conclude …

You’re not serious? — Allergic 2 BS (@A_2_Bs) December 27, 2024

And also.

How is this still up hahahahahaha https://t.co/odIxX8hK3u — Swedish House Furniture (@UkuleleKev) December 28, 2024

