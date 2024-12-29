Entertainment andrew neil gladiator

Andrew Neil bemoaned Gladiator 2 going super-woke and ended up schooled into next year

Poke Staff. Updated December 29th, 2024

Andrew Neil’s been watching Gladiator 2 and we’re sad to say he wasn’t impressed by Ridley Scott’s swords and sandals epic.

Nothing to do with the acting or the action – well, not that he said – but because it’s apparently gone woke. Not just woke, but super-woke!

Because every time someone had a drink of something proper, this happened.

Except it wasn’t an experience shared by a great many people who have also seen the film and took the time to reply. Because the version the former GB News man watched wasn’t entirely the same as the one they saw.

We’re sure there’s an entirely innocent explanation, obviously – maybe he was watching in India? – and more than one way of how this could have happened.

But still rather odd, you might think, to believe – or suggest – that such a warning really would come up on every time someone had a glass of wine.

To conclude …

And also.

