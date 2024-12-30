This security guard turning away George Michael from his own gig was already good but the singer’s reaction was just fabulous

Celebrity george michael

At Christmas time our minds are invariably cast back to the moment we found out George Michael had died, and it feels like it was just a year or two ago (2016, in fact!).

And we mention this because of this clip of the star being refused entry from his own concert that’s just gone viral on Twitter and a very funny watch it is too. And the singer’s reaction makes it all the better.

The time George Michael was refused entry into his own concert at Wembley Stadium by security (2007) pic.twitter.com/9hkiuQkG3A — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 30, 2024

We’re off to put Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 on again …

At least he saw the funny side — The Lion Life (@lionsofoz) December 30, 2024

Of course he did!

The person is doing his duty to ensure a safe and secure concert — Rumi (@ur_rumi9) December 30, 2024

Indeed he is. Just without a singer.

Wait, imagine being George Michael and getting told, “Sorry, mate, you’re not on the list.” How does that even happen?? — MintFreak420 (@Freak420Mint) December 30, 2024

READ MORE

Armstrong and Miller’s Blue Peter ‘apology’ went viral again and it’s so hilariously on-point it’s brilliant

Source @historyinmemes