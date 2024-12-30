Celebrity george michael

This security guard turning away George Michael from his own gig was already good but the singer’s reaction was just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2024

At Christmas time our minds are invariably cast back to the moment we found out George Michael had died, and it feels like it was just a year or two ago (2016, in fact!).

And we mention this because of this clip of the star being refused entry from his own concert that’s just gone viral on Twitter and a very funny watch it is too. And the singer’s reaction makes it all the better.

We’re off to put Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 on again …

Of course he did!

Indeed he is. Just without a singer.

